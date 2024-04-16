Metrics and analytics

Durable Objects expose analytics for Durable Object namespace-level and request-level metrics.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link charts are queried from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client. Durable Object namespace A Durable Object namespace is a set of Durable Objects that can be addressed by name, backed by the same class. There is only one Durable Object namespace per class. A Durable Object namespace can contain any number of Durable Objects.

​​ View metrics and analytics via the dashboard

Per-namespace analytics for Durable Objects are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a namespace:

You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.

​​ Query via the GraphQL API

Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL.

The datasets that include Durable Object metrics include:

durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups

durableObjectsPeriodicGroups

durableObjectsStorageGroups

durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups

Use GraphQL Introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each datasets.

​​ WebSocket metrics

Durable Objects using WebSockets will see request metrics across several GraphQL datasets because WebSockets have different types of requests.

Metrics for a WebSocket connection itself is represented in durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups once the connection closes. Since WebSocket connections are long-lived, connections often do not terminate until the Durable Object terminates.

once the connection closes. Since WebSocket connections are long-lived, connections often do not terminate until the Durable Object terminates. Metrics for incoming and outgoing WebSocket messages on a WebSocket connection are available in durableObjectsPeriodicGroups . If a WebSocket connection uses WebSocket Hibernation , incoming WebSocket messages are instead represented in durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups .

​​ Example GraphQL query for Durable Objects

viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "your account tag here" } ) { durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" } , limit : 1000 ) { sum { requests responseBodySize } } durableObjectsPeriodicGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" } , limit : 1000 ) { sum { cpuTime } } durableObjectsStorageGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" } , limit : 1000 ) { max { storedBytes } } } }

Refer to the Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL tutorial for authentication and to learn more about querying Workers datasets.