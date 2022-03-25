GraphQL Analytics

Use the GraphQL Analytics API to review data for Magic Firewall network traffic related to your configured firewall rules.

Before you begin, you must have an API token . For additional help getting started with GraphQL Analytics, refer to GraphQL Analytics API .

​​ Obtain Cloudflare Account ID and Magic Firewall rule ID

To construct a Magic Firewall GraphQL query for an object, you will need a Cloudflare Account ID and the rule ID for each firewall rule.

​​ Obtain your Cloudflare Account ID

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . From the Accounts page, click your account.

In your browser’s address bar, the URL should show https://dash.cloudflare.com/ followed by a hex string. The hex string is your Cloudflare Account ID.

​​ Obtain the rule ID for a firewall rule

From the Cloudflare dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets > Magic Firewall. After the Magic Firewall Rules page displays, open your web browser’s Developer Tools. From the Developer Tools pane, switch to the Network tab. From the Network tab, clear the network content. Refresh the Magic Firewall Rules page to repopulate the Network tab with the HTTP request and response packets between the browser and Cloudflare API. In the list of items, locate the three digit number with a fetch type. This will show you your Magic Firewalll rules. Click the item and then click the Response tab. A list of all of your Magic Firewall rules and their descriptions display similar to the example below. { "id" : "76a53b38cd9329ef632677g4525hi5929" , "version" : "69" , "action" : "block" , "description" : "Anonymizer test" , "expression" : "(ip.src in $cf .anonymizer)" , "last_updated" : "2022-01-17T22:41:45.60268Z" , "ref" : "76a53b38cd9329ef632677g4525hi5929" , "enabled" : true } ,

In the example above, the id value is the Magic Firewall rule ID.

​​ Explore GraphQL schema with Magic Firewall query example

In this section, you will run a test query to retrieve a five minute count of all configured Magic Firewall rules within five minute intervals. You can copy and paste the code below into GraphiQL.

For additional information about the Analytics schema, refer to Explore the Analytics schema with GraphiQL .

query { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" } ) { magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { datetime_geq : "2022-01-05T11:00:00Z" , datetime_leq : "2022-01-05T12:00:00Z" } , limit : 2 , orderBy : [ datetimeFiveMinute_DESC ] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { datetimeFiveMinute ruleId } } } } }

​​ Example query for Magic Firewall

​​ Obtain analytics for a specific rule

Use the example below to display the total number of packets and bits for the top ten suspected malicious traffic streams within the last hour. After receiving the results, you can sort by packet rates with a five minute average.

For each stream, display the: