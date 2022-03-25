Fetching bulk analytics

Cloudflare Stream lets you fetch usage data in bulk using the GraphQL API. Stream’s GraphQL API exposes two data sets:

Client-side Metrics: Data collected from the Stream Player. If you use your own player, it will not be reflected in this data set.

Server-side Metrics: Data collected from server-side logs and used for billing purposes.

For additional information on using GraphQL, refer to Get started with GraphQL Analytics API .

​​ Client side analytics

Stream has a GraphQL analytics API that can be used to get bulk analytics for every video in your account with one HTTP request.

Number of views (number of times the video playback has been started)

Time viewed in seconds

Number of video buffering events

Number of times quality level has changed

There is no limit on number of filters per query.

Video UID

Date/time

Country

Device type

Device operating system

Device browser

Quality level (only for quality level metric)

View analytics is collected only when the Stream player is used. If you use a third party player, view metrics will not appear as part of these metrics. Review the example below to retrieve the time viewed for videos on your account in a single query.

If you are newer to GraphQL, refer to Cloudflare GraphQL analytics for HTTP requests for more detailed information getting started with the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API.

Here is how you would get the view count and minutes viewed for the videos in your Stream account:

Make a query to https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql External link icon Open external link Include your Cloudflare API token in the headers (see cURL example included on this page) It is important that you change the $ACCOUNT_ID with your account ID and the date range The body of the query should contain the following GraphQL Query: query { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "$ACCOUNT_ID" } ) { videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_geq : "2020-09-01" date_lt : "2020-09-25" } orderBy : [ uid_ASC ] limit : 1000 ) { count sum { timeViewedMinutes } dimensions { uid } } } } }

Here is the exact cURL request:

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --data '{"query":"query {

viewer {

accounts(filter:{

accountTag:\"$ACCOUNT_ID\"



}) {

videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(

filter: {

date_geq: \"2020-09-01\"

date_lt: \"2020-09-25\"

}

orderBy:[uid_ASC]

limit: 10000

) {

count

sum {

timeViewedMinutes

}

dimensions{

uid

}

}

}

}

}



"}'

The response will look something like below. Things to remember:

Each object inside videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups represents one video

uid property represents the video uid

count property shows the view count for one video during the specified date range

timeViewedMinutes property shows the minutes viewed per video during the specified date range

If a video did not have views in the date range specified, it will NOT be included in the response { "data" : { "viewer" : { "accounts" : [ { "videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups" : [ { "count" : 5 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "35f58cd097b40b1264124d9easbd62249" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 0 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "39a24fb20aa2617a483582f5ggb6b0d5e9" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 0 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "5646153f8dea17f44dss542a42e76cfd04" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 0 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "6cc90238ffd28e1861ba2aaf1030f6d4db" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 1 } } , { "count" : 2 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "764254b444dss68c63702e8545536dfb422" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 1225 } } , { "count" : 1 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "a8d47920ds8c6e8d1cgffc425e6c9120ef76" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 2 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "cc707cacc9bc86cb8fbab0021d749389" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 1 } } , { "count" : 1 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "e81376fee97b3115dc1c3f82fb2be79e" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 0 } } , { "count" : 241 , "dimensions" : { "uid" : "fcfa5c97795ba90251cbbae1880a0e18" } , "sum" : { "timeViewedMinutes" : 101 } } ] } ] } } , "errors" : null }

​​ Server side analytics

Date and time an event occurred at Cloudflare’s edge

Media source for the minutes viewed

Video ID

date

datetime

mediaType

UID

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \ --data '{"query":"query {

viewer {

accounts(filter:{

accountTag:\"$ACCOUNT_ID\"



}) {

streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups(

filter: {

date_lt: \"2022-03-01\"

date_gt: \"2022-02-01\"

}

orderBy:[sum_minutesViewed_DESC]

limit: 10

) {

sum {

minutesViewed

}

dimensions{

uid

}

}

}

}

}



"}'

query { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "<ACCOUNT_ID>" } ) { streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_lt : " 2022-03-01 " date_gt : "2022-02-01" } limit : 10 orderBy : [ sum_minutesViewed_DESC ] ) { sum { minutesViewed } dimensions { uid } } } } }

GraphQL API supports seek pagination: using filters, you can specify the last video UID so the response only includes data for videos after the last video UID.

The query below will return data for 2 videos that follow video id 5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd :

query { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "6c04ee5623f70a112c8f488e4c7a2409" } ) { videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_geq : "2020-09-01" date_lt : "2020-09-25" uid_gt : "5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd" } orderBy : [ uid_ASC ] limit : 2 ) { count sum { timeViewedMinutes } dimensions { uid } } } } }

Here are the steps to implementing pagination:

Call the first query without uid_gt filter to get the first set of videos Grab the last video ID from the response from the first query Call next query by specifying uid_gt property and set it to the last video ID. This will return the next set of videos