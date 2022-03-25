Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Fetching bulk analytics

Cloudflare Stream lets you fetch usage data in bulk using the GraphQL API. Stream’s GraphQL API exposes two data sets:

  • Client-side Metrics: Data collected from the Stream Player. If you use your own player, it will not be reflected in this data set.
  • Server-side Metrics: Data collected from server-side logs and used for billing purposes.

For additional information on using GraphQL, refer to Get started with GraphQL Analytics API .

Client side analytics

Stream has a GraphQL analytics API that can be used to get bulk analytics for every video in your account with one HTTP request.

Metrics

  • Number of views (number of times the video playback has been started)
  • Time viewed in seconds
  • Number of video buffering events
  • Number of times quality level has changed

Filters

There is no limit on number of filters per query.

  • Video UID
  • Date/time
  • Country
  • Device type
  • Device operating system
  • Device browser
  • Quality level (only for quality level metric)

Examples

Here is how you would get the view count and minutes viewed for the videos in your Stream account:

  1. Make a query to https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql
  2. Include your Cloudflare API token in the headers (see cURL example included on this page)
  3. It is important that you change the $ACCOUNT_ID with your account ID and the date range
  4. The body of the query should contain the following GraphQL Query:
    query {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter:{
          accountTag:"$ACCOUNT_ID"
    

        }) {
          videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(
            filter: {
              date_geq: "2020-09-01"
              date_lt: "2020-09-25"
            }
            orderBy:[uid_ASC]
            limit: 1000
          ) {
            count
            sum {
              timeViewedMinutes
            }
            dimensions{
              uid
            }
          }
        }
      }

    }

Here is the exact cURL request:

curl --request POST \
--url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header 'content-type: application/json' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \
--data '{"query":"query {\n  viewer {\n    accounts(filter:{\n      accountTag:\"$ACCOUNT_ID\"\n\n    }) {\n      videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(\n        filter: {\n          date_geq: \"2020-09-01\"\n          date_lt: \"2020-09-25\"\n        }\n        orderBy:[uid_ASC]\n        limit: 10000\n      ) {\n        count\n        sum {\n          timeViewedMinutes\n        }\n        dimensions{\n          uid\n        }\n      }\n    }\n  }\n}\n\n"}'

Response

The response will look something like below. Things to remember:

  • Each object inside videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups represents one video
  • uid property represents the video uid
  • count property shows the view count for one video during the specified date range
  • timeViewedMinutes property shows the minutes viewed per video during the specified date range
  • If a video did not have views in the date range specified, it will NOT be included in the response
    {
      "data": {
        "viewer": {
          "accounts": [
            {
              "videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups": [
                {
                  "count": 5,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "35f58cd097b40b1264124d9easbd62249"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 0
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 0,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "39a24fb20aa2617a483582f5ggb6b0d5e9"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 0
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 0,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "5646153f8dea17f44dss542a42e76cfd04"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 0
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 0,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "6cc90238ffd28e1861ba2aaf1030f6d4db"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 1
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 2,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "764254b444dss68c63702e8545536dfb422"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 1225
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 1,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "a8d47920ds8c6e8d1cgffc425e6c9120ef76"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 0
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 2,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "cc707cacc9bc86cb8fbab0021d749389"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 1
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 1,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "e81376fee97b3115dc1c3f82fb2be79e"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 0
                  }
                },
                {
                  "count": 241,
                  "dimensions": {
                    "uid": "fcfa5c97795ba90251cbbae1880a0e18"
                  },
                  "sum": {
                    "timeViewedMinutes": 101
                  }
                }
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      },
      "errors": null

    }

Server side analytics

Metrics

  • Date and time an event occurred at Cloudflare’s edge
  • Media source for the minutes viewed
  • Video ID

Filters

  • date
  • datetime
  • mediaType
  • UID

Example

Here is the exact cURL request:

curl --request POST \
--url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header 'content-type: application/json' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN' \
--data '{"query":"query {\n  viewer {\n    accounts(filter:{\n      accountTag:\"$ACCOUNT_ID\"\n\n    }) {\n      streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups(\n        filter: {\n          date_lt: \"2022-03-01\"\n          date_gt: \"2022-02-01\"\n        }\n        orderBy:[sum_minutesViewed_DESC]\n        limit: 10\n      ) {\n             sum {\n          minutesViewed\n        }\n        dimensions{\n          uid\n        }\n      }\n    }\n  }\n}\n\n"}'

Response

query {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter:{
      accountTag:"<ACCOUNT_ID>"


    }) {
      streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          date_lt: "2022-03-01"
          date_gt: "2022-02-01"
        }
        limit: 10
        orderBy:[sum_minutesViewed_DESC]
      ) {
        sum {
          minutesViewed
        }
        dimensions{
          uid
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

Pagination

GraphQL API supports seek pagination: using filters, you can specify the last video UID so the response only includes data for videos after the last video UID.

The query below will return data for 2 videos that follow video id 5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd:

query {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter:{
      accountTag:"6c04ee5623f70a112c8f488e4c7a2409"


    }) {
      videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          date_geq: "2020-09-01"
          date_lt: "2020-09-25"
          uid_gt:"5646153f8dea17f44d542a42e76cfd"
        }
        orderBy:[uid_ASC]
        limit: 2
      ) {
        count
        sum {
          timeViewedMinutes
        }
        dimensions{
          uid
        }
      }
    }
  }

}

Here are the steps to implementing pagination:

  1. Call the first query without uid_gt filter to get the first set of videos
  2. Grab the last video ID from the response from the first query
  3. Call next query by specifying uid_gt property and set it to the last video ID. This will return the next set of videos

Limitations

  • Only Cloudflare API keys, not API tokens can be used with the Stream GraphQL API for now
  • Maximum query interval in a single query is 31 days
  • Maximum data retention period is 90 days