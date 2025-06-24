Container Package

When writing code that interacts with a container instance, you can either use a Durable Object directly or use the Container module ↗ importable from @cloudflare/containers ↗.

import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; sleepAfter = "5m" ; }

We recommend using the Container class for most use cases.

Install it with npm install @cloudflare/containers .

The Container class extends DurableObject so all Durable Object functionality is available. It also provides additional functionality and a nice interface for common container behaviors, such as:

sleeping instances after an inactivity timeout

making requests to specific ports

running status hooks on startup, stop, or error

awaiting specific ports before making requests

setting environment variables and secrets

See the Containers GitHub repo ↗ for more details and the complete API.