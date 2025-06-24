Container Package
When writing code that interacts with a container instance, you can either use a
Durable Object directly or use the
Container module ↗
importable from
@cloudflare/containers ↗.
We recommend using the
Container class for most use cases.
Install it with
npm install @cloudflare/containers.
The
Container class extends
DurableObject so all Durable Object functionality is available.
It also provides additional functionality and a nice interface for common container behaviors,
such as:
- sleeping instances after an inactivity timeout
- making requests to specific ports
- running status hooks on startup, stop, or error
- awaiting specific ports before making requests
- setting environment variables and secrets
See the Containers GitHub repo ↗ for more details and the complete API.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-