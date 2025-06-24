 Skip to content
Websocket to Container

Forwarding a Websocket request to a Container

WebSocket requests are automatically forwarded to a container using the defaultfetch method on the Container class:

import { Container, getContainer } from "@cloudflare/workers-types";


export class MyContainer extends Container {
  defaultPort = 8080;
  sleepAfter = "2m";
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    // gets default instance and forwards websocket from outside Worker
    return getContainer(env.MY_CONTAINER).fetch(request);
  },
};

Additionally, the containerFetch method can be used to forward WebSocket requests as well.