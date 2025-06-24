Websocket to Container

WebSocket requests are automatically forwarded to a container using the default fetch method on the Container class:

import { Container , getContainer } from "@cloudflare/workers-types" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; sleepAfter = "2m" ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // gets default instance and forwards websocket from outside Worker return getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, };