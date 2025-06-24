Websocket to Container
Forwarding a Websocket request to a Container
WebSocket requests are automatically forwarded to a container using the default
fetch
method on the
Container class:
Additionally, the
containerFetch method can be used to forward WebSocket requests as well.
