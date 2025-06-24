 Skip to content
Status Hooks

Execute Workers code in reaction to Container status changes

When a Container starts, stops, and errors, it can trigger code execution in a Worker that has defined status hooks on the Container class.

import { Container } from '@cloudflare/containers';


export class MyContainer extends Container {
  defaultPort = 4000;
  sleepAfter = '5m';


  override onStart() {
    console.log('Container successfully started');
  }


  override onStop(stopParams) {
    if (stopParams.exitCode === 0) {
      console.log('Container stopped gracefully');
    } else {
      console.log('Container stopped with exit code:', stopParams.exitCode);
    }


    console.log('Container stop reason:', stopParams.reason);
  }


  override onError(error: string) {
    console.log('Container error:', error);
  }
}