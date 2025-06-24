Status Hooks
Execute Workers code in reaction to Container status changes
When a Container starts, stops, and errors, it can trigger code execution in a Worker
that has defined status hooks on the
Container class.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-