When a Container starts, stops, and errors, it can trigger code execution in a Worker that has defined status hooks on the Container class.

import { Container } from '@cloudflare/containers' ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 4000 ; sleepAfter = '5m' ; override onStart () { console . log ( 'Container successfully started' ) ; } override onStop ( stopParams ) { if ( stopParams . exitCode === 0 ) { console . log ( 'Container stopped gracefully' ) ; } else { console . log ( 'Container stopped with exit code:' , stopParams . exitCode ) ; } console . log ( 'Container stop reason:' , stopParams . reason ) ; } override onError ( error : string ) { console . log ( 'Container error:' , error ) ; } }