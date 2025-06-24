Local Development

You can run both your container and your Worker locally, without additional configuration, by running npx wrangler dev in your project's directory.

To develop Container-enabled Workers locally, you will need to first ensure that a Docker compatible CLI tool and Engine are installed. For instance, you can use Docker Desktop ↗ on Mac, Windows, or Linux.

When you run wrangler dev , your container image will be built or downloaded. If your wrangler configuration sets the image attribute to a local path, the image will be built using the local Dockerfile. If the image attribute is set to a URL, the image will be pulled from the associated registry.

Container instances will be launched locally when your Worker code calls to create a new container. This may happen when calling .get() on a Container instance or by calling start() if manualStart is set to true . Wrangler will boot new instances and automatically route requests to the correct local container.

When wrangler dev stops, all associated container instances are stopped, but local images are not removed, so that they can be reused in subsequent calls to wrangler dev or wrangler deploy .

Note If your Worker app creates many container instances, your local machine may not be able to run as many containers concurrently as is possible when you deploy to Cloudflare. Additionally, if you regularly rebuild containers locally, you may want to clear out old container images (using docker image prune or similar) to reduce disk used.

Iterating on Container code

When you use wrangler dev , your Worker's code is automatically reloaded by Wrangler each time you save a change, but code running within the container is not.

To rebuild your container with new code changes, you can hit the [r] key on your keyboard, which triggers a rebuild. Container instances will then be restarted with the newly built images.

You may prefer to set up your own code watchers and reloading mechanisms, or mount a local directory into the local container images to sync code changes. This can be done, but there is no built-in mechanism for doing so in Wrangler, and best-practices will depend on the languages and frameworks you are using in your container code.