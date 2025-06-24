Local Development
You can run both your container and your Worker locally, without additional configuration, by running
npx wrangler dev in your project's directory.
To develop Container-enabled Workers locally, you will need to first ensure that a Docker compatible CLI tool and Engine are installed. For instance, you can use Docker Desktop ↗ on Mac, Windows, or Linux.
When you run
wrangler dev, your container image will be built or downloaded. If your
wrangler configuration sets
the
image attribute to a local path, the image will be built using the local Dockerfile.
If the
image attribute is set to a URL, the image will be pulled from the associated registry.
Container instances will be launched locally when your Worker code calls to create
a new container. This may happen when calling
.get() on a
Container instance or
by calling
start() if
manualStart is set to
true. Wrangler will
boot new instances and automatically route requests to the correct local container.
When
wrangler dev stops, all associated container instances are stopped, but
local images are not removed, so that they can be reused in subsequent calls to
wrangler dev or
wrangler deploy.
When you use
wrangler dev, your Worker's code is automatically reloaded by Wrangler each time you save a change,
but code running within the container is not.
To rebuild your container with new code changes, you can hit the
[r] key on your keyboard, which
triggers a rebuild. Container instances will then be restarted with the newly built images.
You may prefer to set up your own code watchers and reloading mechanisms, or mount a local directory into the local container images to sync code changes. This can be done, but there is no built-in mechanism for doing so in Wrangler, and best-practices will depend on the languages and frameworks you are using in your container code.
