Env Vars and Secrets
Pass in environment variables and secrets to your container
Environment variables can be passed into a Container using the
envVars field
in the
Container class, or by setting manually when the Container starts.
Secrets can be passed into a Container by using Worker Secrets or the Secret Store, then passing them into the Container as environment variables.
These examples show the various ways to pass in secrets and environment variables. In each, we will be passing in:
- the variable
"ACCOUNT_NAME"as a hard-coded environment variable
- the secret
"CONTAINER_SECRET_KEY"as a secret from Worker Secrets
- the secret
"ACCOUNT_API_KEY"as a secret from the Secret Store
In practice, you may just use one of the methods for storing secrets, but we will show both for completeness.
First, let's create the
"CONTAINER_SECRET_KEY" secret in Worker Secrets:
Then, let's create a store called "demo" in the Secret Store, and add
the
"ACCOUNT_API_KEY" secret to it:
For full details on how to create secrets, see the Workers Secrets documentation and the Secret Store documentation.
Next, we need to add bindings to access our secrets and environment variables in Wrangler configuration.
Note that
"CONTAINER_SECRET_KEY" does not need to be set, at it is automatically
added to
env.
Also note that we did not configure anything specific for environment variables or secrets in the container-related portion of wrangler configuration.
Now, let's define a Container using the
envVars field in the
Container class:
Every instance of this
Container will now have these variables and secrets
set as environment variables when it launches.
But what if you want to set environment variables on a per-instance basis?
In this case, set
manualStart then use the
start method to pass in environment variables for each instance.
We'll assume that we've set additional secrets in the Secret Store.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-