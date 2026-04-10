Connect to Workers and Bindings
Containers can access Workers bindings — KV, R2, D1, Durable Objects, and others — through outbound handlers. An outbound handler intercepts HTTP requests from the container and runs inside the Workers runtime, where all of your configured bindings are available.
The container makes a plain HTTP request to a virtual hostname (for example,
http://my.kv/some-key), and the outbound handler resolves it using the bound resource. No SDK or client library is required inside the container.
Define an
outboundByHost handler for each virtual hostname. The
env argument gives you access to every binding declared in your Wrangler configuration.
The container calls
http://my.kv/some-key and the handler resolves it using the KV binding. A call to
http://my.r2/file.png reads from R2, scoped to the current container instance.
The
ctx argument exposes
containerId, which lets you interact with the container's own Durable Object from an outbound handler.
- Handle outbound traffic — Block, allow, and intercept all outbound HTTP from a container
- Environment variables and secrets — Configure secrets and environment variables
- Durable Object interface — Full
ctx.containerAPI reference