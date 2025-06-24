Pricing
Containers are billed for every 10ms that they are actively running at the following rates, with included monthly usage as part of the $5 USD per month Workers Paid plan:
|Memory
|CPU
|Disk
|Free
|N/A
|N/A
|Workers Paid
|25 GiB-hours/month included
+$0.0000025 per additional GiB-second
|375 vCPU-minutes/month
+ $0.000020 per additional vCPU-second
|200 GB-hours/month
+$0.00000007 per additional GB-second
You only pay for what you use — charges start when a request is sent to the container or when it is manually started. Charges stop after the container instance goes to sleep, which can happen automatically after a timeout. This makes it easy to scale to zero, and allows you to get high utilization even with bursty traffic.
When you add containers to your Worker, you specify an instance type. The instance type you select will impact your bill — larger instances include more vCPUs, memory and disk, and therefore incur additional usage costs. The following instance types are currently available, and larger instance types are coming soon:
|Name
|Memory
|CPU
|Disk
|dev
|256 MiB
|1/16 vCPU
|2 GB
|basic
|1 GiB
|1/4 vCPU
|4 GB
|standard
|4 GiB
|1/2 vCPU
|4 GB
Egress from Containers is priced at the following rates:
|Region
|Price per GB
|Included Allotment per month
|North America & Europe
|$0.025
|1 TB
|Oceania, Korea, Taiwan
|$0.05
|500 GB
|Everywhere Else
|$0.04
|500 GB
When you use Containers, incoming requests to your containers are handled by your Worker, and each container has its own Durable Object. You are billed for your usage of both Workers and Durable Objects.
Containers are integrated with the Workers Logs platform, and billed at the same rate. Refer to Workers Logs pricing for details.
When you enable observability for your Worker with a binding to a container, logs from your container will show in both the Containers and Observability sections of the Cloudflare dashboard.
