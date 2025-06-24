vCPU, Memory and Disk

Containers are billed for every 10ms that they are actively running at the following rates, with included monthly usage as part of the $5 USD per month Workers Paid plan:

Memory CPU Disk Free N/A N/A Workers Paid 25 GiB-hours/month included

+$0.0000025 per additional GiB-second 375 vCPU-minutes/month

+ $0.000020 per additional vCPU-second 200 GB-hours/month

+$0.00000007 per additional GB-second

You only pay for what you use — charges start when a request is sent to the container or when it is manually started. Charges stop after the container instance goes to sleep, which can happen automatically after a timeout. This makes it easy to scale to zero, and allows you to get high utilization even with bursty traffic.

Instance Types

When you add containers to your Worker, you specify an instance type. The instance type you select will impact your bill — larger instances include more vCPUs, memory and disk, and therefore incur additional usage costs. The following instance types are currently available, and larger instance types are coming soon:

Name Memory CPU Disk dev 256 MiB 1/16 vCPU 2 GB basic 1 GiB 1/4 vCPU 4 GB standard 4 GiB 1/2 vCPU 4 GB

Network Egress

Egress from Containers is priced at the following rates:

Region Price per GB Included Allotment per month North America & Europe $0.025 1 TB Oceania, Korea, Taiwan $0.05 500 GB Everywhere Else $0.04 500 GB

Workers and Durable Objects Pricing

When you use Containers, incoming requests to your containers are handled by your Worker, and each container has its own Durable Object. You are billed for your usage of both Workers and Durable Objects.

Logs and Observability

Containers are integrated with the Workers Logs platform, and billed at the same rate. Refer to Workers Logs pricing for details.

When you enable observability for your Worker with a binding to a container, logs from your container will show in both the Containers and Observability sections of the Cloudflare dashboard.