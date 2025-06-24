Cron Container
Running a container on a schedule using Cron Triggers
To launch a container on a schedule, you can use a Workers Cron Trigger.
For a full example, see the Cron Container Template ↗.
Use a cron expression in your Wrangler config to specify the schedule:
Then in your Worker, call your Container from the "scheduled" handler:
