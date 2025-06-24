To launch a container on a schedule, you can use a Workers Cron Trigger.

For a full example, see the Cron Container Template ↗.

Use a cron expression in your Wrangler config to specify the schedule:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "cron-container" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " triggers " : { " crons " : [ "*/2 * * * *" // Run every 2 minutes ] }, " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "CronContainer" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "CronContainer" , " name " : "CRON_CONTAINER" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "CronContainer" ], " tag " : "v1" } ] } name = "cron-container" main = "src/index.ts" [ triggers ] crons = [ "*/2 * * * *" ] [[ containers ]] class_name = "CronContainer" image = "./Dockerfile" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "CronContainer" name = "CRON_CONTAINER" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "CronContainer" ] tag = "v1"

Then in your Worker, call your Container from the "scheduled" handler: