Cron Container

Running a container on a schedule using Cron Triggers

To launch a container on a schedule, you can use a Workers Cron Trigger.

For a full example, see the Cron Container Template.

Use a cron expression in your Wrangler config to specify the schedule:

{
  "name": "cron-container",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "triggers": {
    "crons": [
      "*/2 * * * *" // Run every 2 minutes
    ]
  },
  "containers": [
    {
      "class_name": "CronContainer",
      "image": "./Dockerfile"
    }
  ],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "class_name": "CronContainer",
        "name": "CRON_CONTAINER"
      }
    ]
  },
  "migrations": [
    {
      "new_sqlite_classes": [
        "CronContainer"
      ],
      "tag": "v1"
    }
  ]
}

Then in your Worker, call your Container from the "scheduled" handler:

import { Container, getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers";


export class CronContainer extends Container {
  sleepAfter = "5m";
  manualStart = true;
}


export default {
  async fetch(): Promise<Response> {
    return new Response(
      "This Worker runs a cron job to execute a container on a schedule.",
    );
  },


  async scheduled(
    _controller: any,
    env: { CRON_CONTAINER: DurableObjectNamespace<CronContainer> },
  ) {
    await getContainer(env.CRON_CONTAINER).startContainer({
      envVars: {
        MESSAGE: "Start Time: " + new Date().toISOString(),
      },
    });
  },
};