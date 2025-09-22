 Skip to content
Environment Variables

Runtime environment variables

The container runtime automatically sets the following variables:

  • CLOUDFLARE_APPLICATION_ID - the ID of the Containers application
  • CLOUDFLARE_COUNTRY_A2 - the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code of a country the container is placed in
  • CLOUDFLARE_LOCATION - a name of a location the container is placed in
  • CLOUDFLARE_REGION - a region name
  • CLOUDFLARE_DURABLE_OBJECT_ID - the ID of the Durable Object instance that the container is bound to. You can use this to identify particular container instances on the dashboard.

User-defined environment variables

You can set environment variables when defining a Container in your Worker, or when starting a container instance.

For example:

JavaScript
class MyContainer extends Container {
  defaultPort = 4000;
  envVars = {
    MY_CUSTOM_VAR: "value",
    ANOTHER_VAR: "another_value",
  };
}

More details about defining environment variables and secrets can be found in this example.