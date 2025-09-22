Environment Variables
The container runtime automatically sets the following variables:
CLOUDFLARE_APPLICATION_ID- the ID of the Containers application
CLOUDFLARE_COUNTRY_A2- the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ of a country the container is placed in
CLOUDFLARE_LOCATION- a name of a location the container is placed in
CLOUDFLARE_REGION- a region name
CLOUDFLARE_DURABLE_OBJECT_ID- the ID of the Durable Object instance that the container is bound to. You can use this to identify particular container instances on the dashboard.
You can set environment variables when defining a Container in your Worker, or when starting a container instance.
For example:
More details about defining environment variables and secrets can be found in this example.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-