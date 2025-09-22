Runtime environment variables

The container runtime automatically sets the following variables:

CLOUDFLARE_APPLICATION_ID - the ID of the Containers application

CLOUDFLARE_COUNTRY_A2 - the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ of a country the container is placed in

CLOUDFLARE_LOCATION - a name of a location the container is placed in

CLOUDFLARE_REGION - a region name

CLOUDFLARE_DURABLE_OBJECT_ID - the ID of the Durable Object instance that the container is bound to. You can use this to identify particular container instances on the dashboard.

User-defined environment variables

You can set environment variables when defining a Container in your Worker, or when starting a container instance.

For example:

JavaScript class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 4000 ; envVars = { MY_CUSTOM_VAR : "value" , ANOTHER_VAR : "another_value" , }; }

More details about defining environment variables and secrets can be found in this example.