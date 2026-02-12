 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Radar
hero image

  1. Content Type Dimension for AI Bots in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now includes content type insights for AI bot and crawler traffic. The new content_type dimension and filter shows the distribution of content types returned to AI crawlers, grouped by MIME type category.

    The content type dimension and filter are available via the following API endpoints:

    Content type categories:

    • HTML - Web pages (text/html)
    • Images - All image formats (image/*)
    • JSON - JSON data and API responses (application/json, *+json)
    • JavaScript - Scripts (application/javascript, text/javascript)
    • CSS - Stylesheets (text/css)
    • Plain Text - Unformatted text (text/plain)
    • Fonts - Web fonts (font/*, application/font-*)
    • XML - XML documents and feeds (text/xml, application/xml, application/rss+xml, application/atom+xml)
    • YAML - Configuration files (text/yaml, application/yaml)
    • Video - Video content and streaming (video/*, application/ogg, *mpegurl)
    • Audio - Audio content (audio/*)
    • Markdown - Markdown documents (text/markdown)
    • Documents - PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (application/pdf, application/msword, text/csv)
    • Binary - Executables, archives, WebAssembly (application/octet-stream, application/zip, application/wasm)
    • Serialization - Binary API formats (application/protobuf, application/grpc, application/msgpack)
    • Other - All other content types

    Additionally, individual bot information pages now display content type distribution for AI crawlers that exist in both the Verified Bots and AI Bots datasets.

    Screenshot of the Content Type Distribution chart on the AI Insights page

    Check out the AI Insights page to explore the data.

  1. Cloud Services Observability in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar introduces HTTP Origins insights, providing visibility into the status of traffic between Cloudflare's global network and cloud-based origin infrastructure.

    The new Origins API provides provides the following endpoints:

    • /origins - Lists all origins (cloud providers and associated regions).
    • /origins/{origin} - Retrieves information about a specific origin (cloud provider).
    • /origins/timeseries - Retrieves normalized time series data for a specific origin, including the following metrics:
      • REQUESTS: Number of requests
      • CONNECTION_FAILURES: Number of connection failures
      • RESPONSE_HEADER_RECEIVE_DURATION: Duration of the response header receive
      • TCP_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TCP handshake
      • TCP_RTT: TCP round trip time
      • TLS_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TLS handshake
    • /origins/summary - Retrieves HTTP requests to origins summarized by a dimension.
    • /origins/timeseries_groups - Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP requests to origins grouped by a dimension.

    The following dimensions are available for the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints:

    • region: Origin region
    • success_rate: Success rate of requests (2XX versus 5XX response codes)
    • percentile: Percentiles of metrics listed above

    Additionally, the Annotations and Traffic Anomalies APIs have been extended to support origin outages and anomalies, enabling automated detection and alerting for origin infrastructure issues.

    Screenshot of the cloud service status heatmap

    Check out the new Radar page.

  1. TLD Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now introduces Top-Level Domain (TLD) insights, providing visibility into popularity based on the DNS magnitude metric, detailed TLD information including its type, manager, DNSSEC support, RDAP support, and WHOIS data, and trends such as DNS query volume and geographic distribution observed by the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver.

    The following dimensions were added to the Radar DNS API, specifically, to the /dns/summary/{dimension} and /dns/timeseries_groups/{dimension} endpoints:

    • tld: Top-level domain extracted from DNS queries; can also be used as a filter.
    • tld_dns_magnitude: Top-level domain ranking by DNS magnitude.

    And the following endpoints were added:

    • /tlds - Lists all TLDs.
    • /tlds/{tld} - Retrieves information about a specific TLD.
    Screenshot of the TLD ranking by DNS magnitude

    Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post, and check out the new Radar page.

  1. Expanded CT log activity insights on Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its Certificate Transparency (CT) log insights with new stats that provide greater visibility into log activity:

    • Log growth rate: The average throughput of the CT log over the past 7 days, measured in certificates per hour.
    • Included certificate count: The total number of certificates already included in this CT log.
    • Eligible-for-inclusion certificate count: The number of certificates eligible for inclusion in this log but not yet included. This metric is based on certificates signed by trusted root CAs within the log’s accepted date range.
    • Last update: The timestamp of the most recent update to the CT log.

    These new statistics have been added to the response of the Get Certificate Log Details API endpoint, and are displayed on the CT log information page.

    Screenshot of the CT log activity card on the CT log information page

  1. Browser Support Detection for PQ Encryption on Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.

    Screenshot of the PQ encryption browser support test on the Adoption & Usage page

  1. Regional Data in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now introduces Regional Data, providing traffic insights that bring a more localized perspective to the traffic trends shown on Radar.

    The following API endpoints are now available:

    All summary and timeseries_groups endpoints in HTTP and NetFlows now include an adm1 dimension for grouping data by first level administrative division (for example, state, province, etc.)

    A new filter geoId was also added to all endpoints in HTTP and NetFlows, allowing filtering by a specific administrative division.

    Check out the new Regional traffic insights on a country specific traffic page new Radar page.

  1. Certificate Transparency Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.

    The following API endpoints are now available:

    For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):

    • ca: Certification Authority (certificate issuer)
    • ca_owner: Certification Authority Owner
    • duration: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)
    • entry_type: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)
    • expiration_status: Expiration status (valid vs. expired)
    • has_ips: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs)
    • has_wildcards: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs
    • log: CT log name
    • log_api: CT log API (RFC6962 vs. Static)
    • log_operator: CT log operator
    • public_key_algorithm: Public key algorithm of certificate's key
    • signature_algorithm: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate
    • tld: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs
    • validation_level: Validation level

    Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page.

  1. Bot & Crawler Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Web crawlers insights

    Radar now offers expanded insights into web crawlers, giving you greater visibility into aggregated trends in crawl and refer activity.

    We have introduced the following endpoints:

    These endpoints allow analysis across the following dimensions:

    • user_agent: Parsed data from the User-Agent header.
    • referer: Parsed data from the Referer header.
    • crawl_refer_ratio: Ratio of HTML page crawl requests to HTML page referrals by platform.

    Broader bot insights

    In addition to crawler-specific insights, Radar now provides a broader set of bot endpoints:

    These endpoints support filtering and breakdowns by:

    • bot: Bot name.
    • bot_operator: The organization or entity operating the bot.
    • bot_category: Classification of bot type.

    The previously available verified_bots endpoints have now been deprecated in favor of this set of bot insights APIs. While current data still focuses on verified bots, we plan to expand support for unverified bot traffic in the future.

    Learn more about the new Radar bot and crawler insights in our blog post.

  1. Leaked Credentials Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.

    We have now introduced the following endpoints:

    The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:

    • compromised: Credential status (clean vs. compromised).
    • bot_class: Bot class (human vs. bot).

    Dive deeper into leaked credential detection in this blog post and learn more about the expanded Radar security insights in our blog post.

  1. DNS Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its DNS insights, providing visibility into aggregated traffic and usage trends observed by our 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver. In addition to global, location, and ASN traffic trends, we are also providing perspectives on protocol usage, query/response characteristics, and DNSSEC usage.

    Previously limited to the top locations and ASes endpoints, we have now introduced the following endpoints:

    For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of DNS queries based on:

    • cache_hit: Cache status (hit vs. miss).
    • dnsssec: DNSSEC support status (secure, insecure, invalid or other).
    • dnsssec_aware: DNSSEC client awareness (aware vs. not-aware).
    • dnsssec_e2e: End-to-end security (secure vs. insecure).
    • ip_version: IP version (IPv4 vs. IPv6).
    • matching_answer: Matching answer status (match vs. no-match).
    • protocol: Transport protocol (UDP, TLS, HTTPS or TCP).
    • query_type: Query type (A, AAAA, PTR, etc.).
    • response_code: Response code (NOERROR, NXDOMAIN, REFUSED, etc.).
    • response_ttl: Response TTL.

    Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post, and check out the new Radar page.

  1. Expanded AI insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its AI insights with new API endpoints for Internet services rankings, robots.txt analysis, and AI inference data.

    Internet services ranking

    Radar now provides rankings for Internet services, including Generative AI platforms, based on anonymized 1.1.1.1 resolver data. Previously limited to the annual Year in Review, these insights are now available daily via the API, through the following endpoints:

    Robots.txt

    Radar now analyzes robots.txt files from the top 10,000 domains, identifying AI bot access rules. AI-focused user agents from ai.robots.txt are categorized as:

    • Fully allowed/disallowed if directives apply to all paths (*).
    • Partially allowed/disallowed if restrictions apply to specific paths.

    These insights are now available weekly via the API, through the following endpoints:

    Workers AI

    Radar now provides insights into public AI inference models from Workers AI, tracking usage trends across models and tasks. These insights are now available via the API, through the following endpoints:

    Learn more about the new Radar AI insights in our blog post.

