Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Routing Section Expansion on Cloudflare Radar
Radar now features an expanded Routing section ↗ with dedicated sub-pages, providing a more organized and in-depth view of the global routing ecosystem. This restructuring lays the groundwork for additional routing features and widgets coming in the near future.
The single Routing page has been split into three focused sub-pages:
- Overview ↗ — Routing statistics, IP address space trends, BGP announcements, and the new Top 100 ASes ranking.
- RPKI ↗ — RPKI validation status, ASPA deployment trends, and per-ASN ASPA provider details.
- Anomalies ↗ — BGP route leaks, origin hijacks, and Multi-Origin AS (MOAS) conflicts.
The routing overview now includes a Top 100 ASes table ranking autonomous systems by customer cone size, IPv4 address space, or IPv6 address space. Users can switch between rankings using a segmented control.
The RPKI sub-page introduces a RPKI validation view for per-ASN pages, showing prefixes grouped by RPKI validation status (Valid, Invalid, Unknown) with visibility scores.
The IP address space ↗ chart now displays both IPv4 and IPv6 trends stacked vertically and is available on global, country, and AS views.
Check out the Radar routing section ↗ to explore the data, and stay tuned for more routing insights coming soon.