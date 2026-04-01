Routing Section Expansion on Cloudflare Radar

Radar now features an expanded Routing section ↗ with dedicated sub-pages, providing a more organized and in-depth view of the global routing ecosystem. This restructuring lays the groundwork for additional routing features and widgets coming in the near future.

Dedicated sub-pages

The single Routing page has been split into three focused sub-pages:

Overview ↗ — Routing statistics, IP address space trends, BGP announcements, and the new Top 100 ASes ranking.

— Routing statistics, IP address space trends, BGP announcements, and the new Top 100 ASes ranking. RPKI ↗ — RPKI validation status, ASPA deployment trends, and per-ASN ASPA provider details.

— RPKI validation status, ASPA deployment trends, and per-ASN ASPA provider details. Anomalies ↗ — BGP route leaks, origin hijacks, and Multi-Origin AS (MOAS) conflicts.

New widgets

The routing overview now includes a Top 100 ASes table ranking autonomous systems by customer cone size, IPv4 address space, or IPv6 address space. Users can switch between rankings using a segmented control.

The RPKI sub-page introduces a RPKI validation view for per-ASN pages, showing prefixes grouped by RPKI validation status (Valid, Invalid, Unknown) with visibility scores.

Improved IP address space chart

The IP address space ↗ chart now displays both IPv4 and IPv6 trends stacked vertically and is available on global, country, and AS views.

Check out the Radar routing section ↗ to explore the data, and stay tuned for more routing insights coming soon.