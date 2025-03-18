Leaked Credentials Insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.

We have now introduced the following endpoints:

/leaked_credential_checks/summary/{dimension} : Retrieves summaries of HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.

: Retrieves summaries of HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions. /leaked_credential_checks/timeseries_groups/{dimension} : Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.

The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:

compromised : Credential status (clean vs. compromised).

: Credential status (clean vs. compromised). bot_class : Bot class (human vs. bot).

