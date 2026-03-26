URL Scanner improvements on Cloudflare Radar

Radar ships several improvements to the URL Scanner ↗ that make scan reports more informative and easier to share:

Live screenshots — the summary card now includes an option to capture a live screenshot of the scanned URL on demand using the Browser Rendering API.

— the summary card now includes an option to capture a live screenshot of the scanned URL on demand using the Browser Rendering API. Save as PDF — a new button generates a print-optimized document aggregating all tab contents (Summary, Security, Network, Behavior, and Indicators) into a single file.

— a new button generates a print-optimized document aggregating all tab contents (Summary, Security, Network, Behavior, and Indicators) into a single file. Download as JSON — raw scan data is available as a JSON download for programmatic use.

— raw scan data is available as a JSON download for programmatic use. Redesigned summary layout — page information and security details are now displayed side by side with the screenshot, with a layout that adapts to narrower viewports.

— page information and security details are now displayed side by side with the screenshot, with a layout that adapts to narrower viewports. File downloads — downloads are separated into a dedicated card with expandable rows showing each file's source URL and SHA256 hash.

— downloads are separated into a dedicated card with expandable rows showing each file's source URL and SHA256 hash. Detailed IP address data — the Network tab now includes additional detail per IP address observed during the scan.

Explore these improvements on the Cloudflare Radar URL Scanner ↗.