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URL Scanner improvements on Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar ships several improvements to the URL Scanner that make scan reports more informative and easier to share:

  • Live screenshots — the summary card now includes an option to capture a live screenshot of the scanned URL on demand using the Browser Rendering API.
  • Save as PDF — a new button generates a print-optimized document aggregating all tab contents (Summary, Security, Network, Behavior, and Indicators) into a single file.
  • Download as JSON — raw scan data is available as a JSON download for programmatic use.
  • Redesigned summary layout — page information and security details are now displayed side by side with the screenshot, with a layout that adapts to narrower viewports.
  • File downloads — downloads are separated into a dedicated card with expandable rows showing each file's source URL and SHA256 hash.
  • Detailed IP address data — the Network tab now includes additional detail per IP address observed during the scan.
Screenshot of the redesigned URL Scanner summary on Radar

Explore these improvements on the Cloudflare Radar URL Scanner.