Content Type Dimension for AI Bots in Cloudflare Radar

Radar now includes content type insights for AI bot and crawler traffic. The new content_type dimension and filter shows the distribution of content types returned to AI crawlers, grouped by MIME type category.

The content type dimension and filter are available via the following API endpoints:

Content type categories:

HTML - Web pages ( text/html )

- Web pages ( ) Images - All image formats ( image/* )

- All image formats ( ) JSON - JSON data and API responses ( application/json , *+json )

- JSON data and API responses ( , ) JavaScript - Scripts ( application/javascript , text/javascript )

- Scripts ( , ) CSS - Stylesheets ( text/css )

- Stylesheets ( ) Plain Text - Unformatted text ( text/plain )

- Unformatted text ( ) Fonts - Web fonts ( font/* , application/font-* )

- Web fonts ( , ) XML - XML documents and feeds ( text/xml , application/xml , application/rss+xml , application/atom+xml )

- XML documents and feeds ( , , , ) YAML - Configuration files ( text/yaml , application/yaml )

- Configuration files ( , ) Video - Video content and streaming ( video/* , application/ogg , *mpegurl )

- Video content and streaming ( , , ) Audio - Audio content ( audio/* )

- Audio content ( ) Markdown - Markdown documents ( text/markdown )

- Markdown documents ( ) Documents - PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV ( application/pdf , application/msword , text/csv )

- PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV ( , , ) Binary - Executables, archives, WebAssembly ( application/octet-stream , application/zip , application/wasm )

- Executables, archives, WebAssembly ( , , ) Serialization - Binary API formats ( application/protobuf , application/grpc , application/msgpack )

- Binary API formats ( , , ) Other - All other content types

Additionally, individual bot information pages ↗ now display content type distribution for AI crawlers that exist in both the Verified Bots and AI Bots datasets.

Check out the AI Insights page ↗ to explore the data.