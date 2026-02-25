 Skip to content
RPKI ASPA Deployment Insights on Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now includes Autonomous System Provider Authorization (ASPA) deployment insights, providing visibility into the adoption and verification of ASPA objects across the global routing ecosystem.

New API endpoints

The new ASPA API provides the following endpoints:

New Radar widgets

The global routing page now shows the ASPA deployment trend over time by counting daily ASPA objects.

Screenshot of the ASPA deployment trend chart

The global routing page also displays the most recent ASPA objects, searchable by ASN or AS name.

Screenshot of the ASPA objects table

On country and region routing pages, a new widget shows the ASPA deployment rate for ASNs registered in the selected country or region.

Screenshot of the ASPA deployment trent chart for Germany

On AS routing pages, the connectivity table now includes checkmarks for ASPA-verified upstreams. All ASPA upstreams are listed in a dedicated table, and a timeline shows ASPA changes at daily granularity.

Screenshot of the ASPA changes timeline on an AS routing page

Check out the Radar routing page to explore the data.