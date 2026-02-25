RPKI ASPA Deployment Insights on Cloudflare Radar

Radar now includes Autonomous System Provider Authorization (ASPA) ↗ deployment insights, providing visibility into the adoption and verification of ASPA objects across the global routing ecosystem.

New API endpoints

The new ASPA API provides the following endpoints:

/bgp/rpki/aspa/snapshot - Retrieves current or historical ASPA objects.

- Retrieves current or historical ASPA objects. /bgp/rpki/aspa/changes - Retrieves changes to ASPA objects over time.

- Retrieves changes to ASPA objects over time. /bgp/rpki/aspa/timeseries - Retrieves ASPA object counts over time as a timeseries.

New Radar widgets

The global routing page ↗ now shows the ASPA deployment trend over time by counting daily ASPA objects.

The global routing page also displays the most recent ASPA objects, searchable by ASN or AS name.

On country and region routing pages, a new widget shows the ASPA deployment rate for ASNs registered in the selected country or region.

On AS routing pages, the connectivity table now includes checkmarks for ASPA-verified upstreams. All ASPA upstreams are listed in a dedicated table, and a timeline shows ASPA changes at daily granularity.

Check out the Radar routing page ↗ to explore the data.