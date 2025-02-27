 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

DNS Insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar has expanded its DNS insights, providing visibility into aggregated traffic and usage trends observed by our 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver. In addition to global, location, and ASN traffic trends, we are also providing perspectives on protocol usage, query/response characteristics, and DNSSEC usage.

Previously limited to the top locations and ASes endpoints, we have now introduced the following endpoints:

For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of DNS queries based on:

  • cache_hit: Cache status (hit vs. miss).
  • dnsssec: DNSSEC support status (secure, insecure, invalid or other).
  • dnsssec_aware: DNSSEC client awareness (aware vs. not-aware).
  • dnsssec_e2e: End-to-end security (secure vs. insecure).
  • ip_version: IP version (IPv4 vs. IPv6).
  • matching_answer: Matching answer status (match vs. no-match).
  • protocol: Transport protocol (UDP, TLS, HTTPS or TCP).
  • query_type: Query type (A, AAAA, PTR, etc.).
  • response_code: Response code (NOERROR, NXDOMAIN, REFUSED, etc.).
  • response_ttl: Response TTL.

Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post, and check out the new Radar page.