DNS Insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar has expanded its DNS insights, providing visibility into aggregated traffic and usage trends observed by our 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver. In addition to global, location, and ASN traffic trends, we are also providing perspectives on protocol usage, query/response characteristics, and DNSSEC usage.

Previously limited to the top locations and ASes endpoints, we have now introduced the following endpoints:

/dns/timeseries : Retrieves DNS query volume over time.

: Retrieves DNS query volume over time. /dns/summary/{dimension} : Retrieves summaries of DNS query distribution across ten different dimensions.

: Retrieves summaries of DNS query distribution across ten different dimensions. /dns/timeseries_groups/{dimension} : Retrieves timeseries data for DNS query distribution across ten different dimensions.

For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of DNS queries based on:

cache_hit : Cache status (hit vs. miss).

: Cache status (hit vs. miss). dnsssec : DNSSEC support status (secure, insecure, invalid or other).

: DNSSEC support status (secure, insecure, invalid or other). dnsssec_aware : DNSSEC client awareness (aware vs. not-aware).

: DNSSEC client awareness (aware vs. not-aware). dnsssec_e2e : End-to-end security (secure vs. insecure).

: End-to-end security (secure vs. insecure). ip_version : IP version (IPv4 vs. IPv6).

: IP version (IPv4 vs. IPv6). matching_answer : Matching answer status (match vs. no-match).

: Matching answer status (match vs. no-match). protocol : Transport protocol (UDP, TLS, HTTPS or TCP).

: Transport protocol (UDP, TLS, HTTPS or TCP). query_type : Query type ( A , AAAA , PTR , etc.).

: Query type ( , , , etc.). response_code : Response code ( NOERROR , NXDOMAIN , REFUSED , etc.).

: Response code ( , , , etc.). response_ttl : Response TTL.

Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post ↗, and check out the new Radar page ↗.