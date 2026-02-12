Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Radar now includes content type insights for AI bot and crawler traffic. The new
content_typedimension and filter shows the distribution of content types returned to AI crawlers, grouped by MIME type category.
The content type dimension and filter are available via the following API endpoints:
Content type categories:
- HTML - Web pages (
text/html)
- Images - All image formats (
image/*)
- JSON - JSON data and API responses (
application/json,
*+json)
- JavaScript - Scripts (
application/javascript,
text/javascript)
- CSS - Stylesheets (
text/css)
- Plain Text - Unformatted text (
text/plain)
- Fonts - Web fonts (
font/*,
application/font-*)
- XML - XML documents and feeds (
text/xml,
application/xml,
application/rss+xml,
application/atom+xml)
- YAML - Configuration files (
text/yaml,
application/yaml)
- Video - Video content and streaming (
video/*,
application/ogg,
*mpegurl)
- Audio - Audio content (
audio/*)
- Markdown - Markdown documents (
text/markdown)
- Documents - PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (
application/pdf,
application/msword,
text/csv)
- Binary - Executables, archives, WebAssembly (
application/octet-stream,
application/zip,
application/wasm)
- Serialization - Binary API formats (
application/protobuf,
application/grpc,
application/msgpack)
- Other - All other content types
Additionally, individual bot information pages ↗ now display content type distribution for AI crawlers that exist in both the Verified Bots and AI Bots datasets.
Check out the AI Insights page ↗ to explore the data.
- HTML - Web pages (
Radar introduces HTTP Origins insights, providing visibility into the status of traffic between Cloudflare's global network and cloud-based origin infrastructure.
The new
OriginsAPI provides provides the following endpoints:
/origins- Lists all origins (cloud providers and associated regions).
/origins/{origin}- Retrieves information about a specific origin (cloud provider).
/origins/timeseries- Retrieves normalized time series data for a specific origin, including the following metrics:
REQUESTS: Number of requests
CONNECTION_FAILURES: Number of connection failures
RESPONSE_HEADER_RECEIVE_DURATION: Duration of the response header receive
TCP_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TCP handshake
TCP_RTT: TCP round trip time
TLS_HANDSHAKE_DURATION: Duration of the TLS handshake
-
/origins/summary- Retrieves HTTP requests to origins summarized by a dimension.
/origins/timeseries_groups- Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP requests to origins grouped by a dimension.
The following dimensions are available for the
summaryand
timeseries_groupsendpoints:
region: Origin region
success_rate: Success rate of requests (2XX versus 5XX response codes)
percentile: Percentiles of metrics listed above
Additionally, the
Annotationsand
Traffic AnomaliesAPIs have been extended to support origin outages and anomalies, enabling automated detection and alerting for origin infrastructure issues.
Check out the new Radar page ↗.
-
Radar now introduces Top-Level Domain (TLD) insights, providing visibility into popularity based on the DNS magnitude metric, detailed TLD information including its type, manager, DNSSEC support, RDAP support, and WHOIS data, and trends such as DNS query volume and geographic distribution observed by the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver.
The following dimensions were added to the Radar DNS API, specifically, to the
/dns/summary/{dimension}and
/dns/timeseries_groups/{dimension}endpoints:
tld: Top-level domain extracted from DNS queries; can also be used as a filter.
tld_dns_magnitude: Top-level domain ranking by DNS magnitude.
And the following endpoints were added:
/tlds- Lists all TLDs.
/tlds/{tld}- Retrieves information about a specific TLD.
Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post ↗, and check out the new Radar page ↗.
-
Radar has expanded its Certificate Transparency (CT) log insights with new stats that provide greater visibility into log activity:
- Log growth rate: The average throughput of the CT log over the past 7 days, measured in certificates per hour.
- Included certificate count: The total number of certificates already included in this CT log.
- Eligible-for-inclusion certificate count: The number of certificates eligible for inclusion in this log but not yet included. This metric is based on certificates signed by trusted root CAs within the log’s accepted date range.
- Last update: The timestamp of the most recent update to the CT log.
These new statistics have been added to the response of the Get Certificate Log Details API endpoint, and are displayed on the CT log information page ↗.
Radar now includes browser detection for Post-quantum (PQ) encryption. The Post-quantum encryption card ↗ now checks whether a user’s browser supports post-quantum encryption. If support is detected, information about the key agreement in use is displayed.
Radar now introduces Regional Data, providing traffic insights that bring a more localized perspective to the traffic trends shown on Radar.
The following API endpoints are now available:
Get Geolocation- Retrieves geolocation by
geoId.
List Geolocations- Lists geolocations.
NetFlows Summary By Dimension- Retrieves NetFlows summary by dimension.
All
summaryand
timeseries_groupsendpoints in
HTTPand
NetFlowsnow include an
adm1dimension for grouping data by first level administrative division (for example, state, province, etc.)
A new filter
geoIdwas also added to all endpoints in
HTTPand
NetFlows, allowing filtering by a specific administrative division.
Check out the new Regional traffic insights on a country specific traffic page new Radar page ↗.
-
Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.
The following API endpoints are now available:
/ct/timeseries: Retrieves certificate issuance time series.
/ct/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves certificate distribution by dimension.
/ct/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves time series of certificate distribution by dimension.
/ct/authorities: Lists certification authorities.
/ct/authorities/{ca_slug}: Retrieves details about a Certification Authority (CA). CA information is derived from the Common CA Database (CCADB) ↗.
/ct/logs: Lists CT logs.
/ct/logs/{log_slug}: Retrieves details about a CT log. CT log information is derived from the Google Chrome log list ↗.
For the
summaryand
timeseries_groupsendpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):
ca: Certification Authority (certificate issuer)
ca_owner: Certification Authority Owner
duration: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)
entry_type: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)
expiration_status: Expiration status (valid vs. expired)
has_ips: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ↗
has_wildcards: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs
log: CT log name
log_api: CT log API (RFC6962 ↗ vs. Static ↗)
log_operator: CT log operator
public_key_algorithm: Public key algorithm of certificate's key
signature_algorithm: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate
tld: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs
validation_level: Validation level ↗
Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page ↗.
-
Radar now offers expanded insights into web crawlers, giving you greater visibility into aggregated trends in crawl and refer activity.
We have introduced the following endpoints:
/bots/crawlers/summary/{dimension}: Returns an overview of crawler HTTP request distributions across key dimensions.
/bots/crawlers/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Provides time-series data on crawler request distributions across the same dimensions.
These endpoints allow analysis across the following dimensions:
user_agent: Parsed data from the
User-Agentheader.
referer: Parsed data from the
Refererheader.
crawl_refer_ratio: Ratio of HTML page crawl requests to HTML page referrals by platform.
In addition to crawler-specific insights, Radar now provides a broader set of bot endpoints:
/bots/: Lists all bots.
/bots/{bot_slug}: Returns detailed metadata for a specific bot.
/bots/timeseries: Time-series data for bot activity.
/bots/summary/{dimension}: Returns an overview of bot HTTP request distributions across key dimensions.
/bots/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Provides time-series data on bot request distributions across the same dimensions.
These endpoints support filtering and breakdowns by:
bot: Bot name.
bot_operator: The organization or entity operating the bot.
bot_category: Classification of bot type.
The previously available
verified_botsendpoints have now been deprecated in favor of this set of bot insights APIs. While current data still focuses on verified bots, we plan to expand support for unverified bot traffic in the future.
Learn more about the new Radar bot and crawler insights in our blog post ↗.
-
Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.
We have now introduced the following endpoints:
/leaked_credential_checks/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves summaries of HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.
/leaked_credential_checks/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.
The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:
compromised: Credential status (clean vs. compromised).
bot_class: Bot class (human vs. bot).
Dive deeper into leaked credential detection in this blog post ↗ and learn more about the expanded Radar security insights in our blog post ↗.
-
Radar has expanded its DNS insights, providing visibility into aggregated traffic and usage trends observed by our 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver. In addition to global, location, and ASN traffic trends, we are also providing perspectives on protocol usage, query/response characteristics, and DNSSEC usage.
Previously limited to the
toplocations and ASes endpoints, we have now introduced the following endpoints:
/dns/timeseries: Retrieves DNS query volume over time.
/dns/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves summaries of DNS query distribution across ten different dimensions.
/dns/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves timeseries data for DNS query distribution across ten different dimensions.
For the
summaryand
timeseries_groupsendpoints, the following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of DNS queries based on:
cache_hit: Cache status (hit vs. miss).
dnsssec: DNSSEC support status (secure, insecure, invalid or other).
dnsssec_aware: DNSSEC client awareness (aware vs. not-aware).
dnsssec_e2e: End-to-end security (secure vs. insecure).
ip_version: IP version (IPv4 vs. IPv6).
matching_answer: Matching answer status (match vs. no-match).
protocol: Transport protocol (UDP, TLS, HTTPS or TCP).
query_type: Query type (
A,
AAAA,
PTR, etc.).
response_code: Response code (
NOERROR,
NXDOMAIN,
REFUSED, etc.).
response_ttl: Response TTL.
Learn more about the new Radar DNS insights in our blog post ↗, and check out the new Radar page ↗.
-
Radar has expanded its AI insights with new API endpoints for Internet services rankings, robots.txt analysis, and AI inference data.
Radar now provides rankings for Internet services, including Generative AI platforms, based on anonymized 1.1.1.1 resolver data. Previously limited to the annual Year in Review, these insights are now available daily via the API, through the following endpoints:
/ranking/internet_services/topshow service popularity at a specific date.
/ranking/internet_services/timeseries_groupstrack ranking trends over time.
Radar now analyzes robots.txt files from the top 10,000 domains, identifying AI bot access rules. AI-focused user agents from ai.robots.txt ↗ are categorized as:
- Fully allowed/disallowed if directives apply to all paths (
*).
- Partially allowed/disallowed if restrictions apply to specific paths.
These insights are now available weekly via the API, through the following endpoints:
/robots_txt/top/user_agents/directiveto get the top AI user agents by directive.
/robots_txt/top/domain_categoriesto get the top domain categories by robots.txt files.
Radar now provides insights into public AI inference models from Workers AI, tracking usage trends across models and tasks. These insights are now available via the API, through the following endpoints:
/ai/inference/summary/{dimension}to view aggregated
modeland
taskpopularity.
/ai/inference/timeseries_groups/{dimension}to track changes over time for
modelor
task.
Learn more about the new Radar AI insights in our blog post ↗.
-