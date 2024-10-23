 Skip to content
Application security
  1. Simplified UI for URL Rewrites

    Rules

    It’s now easy to create wildcard-based URL Rewrites. No need for complex functions—just define your patterns and go.

    Rules Overview Interface

    What’s improved:

    • Full wildcard support – Create rewrite patterns using intuitive interface.
    • Simplified rule creation – No need for complex functions.

    Try it via creating a Rewrite URL rule in the dashboard.

  1. New Rules Templates for One-Click Rule Creation

    Rules

    Now, you can create common rule configurations in just one click using Rules Templates.

    Rules Templates

    What you can do:

    • Pick a pre-built rule – Choose from a library of templates.
    • One-click setup – Deploy best practices instantly.
    • Customize as needed – Adjust templates to fit your setup.

    Template cards are now also available directly in the rule builder for each product.

    Need more ideas? Check out the Examples gallery in our documentation.

