Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2025-03-17
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100725
Fortinet FortiManager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42791, CVE:CVE-2024-23666
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100726
|Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8190
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100727
|Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-20198
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100728
|Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46938
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100729
|Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-33160
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100730
Pentaho - Template Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-43769, CVE:CVE-2022-43939
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100700
|Apache SSRF vulnerability CVE-2021-40438
|N/A
|Block