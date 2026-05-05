User permission Ensure your user has one of the necessary roles to access Security Insights. Refer to Roles and permissions for more information.

Security Insights provides you with a list of insights, covering different areas of your Cloudflare environment, such as: Cloudflare account settings, DNS record configurations, SSL/TLS certificates configurations, Cloudflare Access configurations and Cloudflare WAF configurations.

Listed below are the specific insights currently available:

Known limitations

Security Insights scans run periodically and use heuristics to detect potential issues. In some cases, an insight may not accurately reflect your current configuration:

Managed Rules not deployed on zones with account-level managed rules : If you deploy managed rules at the account level rather than the zone level, Security Center may not detect them and may report that managed rules are not deployed. If your account-level configuration is correct, you can archive the insight to dismiss it.

Vulnerability insights for rules in log mode: If you configure a managed rule with a Log action (for example, to monitor traffic before enforcing), Security Center may still generate a vulnerability insight because the rule is not actively blocking traffic. This is expected behavior. You can archive the insight if you are intentionally using log mode.

To remove a resolved or inaccurate insight from your dashboard, archive the insight or wait for the next automatic scan.

More resources

For more information on available operations for Security Insights, refer to Review Security Insights.