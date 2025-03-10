Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100722 Ivanti - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-0282 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100723 Cisco IOS XE - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-20198 Log Block This is a New Detection
Added new records to the leaked credentials database. The record sources are: Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) database, RockYou 2024 dataset, and another third-party database.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100721
Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-13159, CVE:CVE-2024-13160, CVE:CVE-2024-13161
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100596
Citrix Content Collaboration ShareFile - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-24489
N/A Block Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718A SonicWall SSLVPN 2 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100720 Palo Alto Networks - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-0108 Log Block This is a New Detection Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100715 FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55591 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100716 Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2021-44529 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100717 SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718 SonicWall SSLVPN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100719 Yeti Platform - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-46507 Log Block This is a New Detection
Cloudflare has supported both RSA and ECDSA certificates across our platform for a number of years. Both certificates offer the same security, but ECDSA is more performant due to a smaller key size. However, RSA is more widely adopted and ensures compatibility with legacy clients. Instead of choosing between them, you may want both – that way, ECDSA is used when clients support it, but RSA is available if not.
Now, you can upload both an RSA and ECDSA certificate on a custom hostname via the API.
You can also:
-
Upload an RSA or ECDSA certificate to a custom hostname with an existing ECDSA or RSA certificate, respectively.
-
Replace the RSA or ECDSA certificate with a certificate of its same type.
-
Delete the RSA or ECDSA certificate (if the custom hostname has both an RSA and ECDSA uploaded).
This feature is available for Business and Enterprise customers who have purchased custom certificates.
-
We have upgraded and streamlined Cloudflare Rules limits across all plans, simplifying rule management and improving scalability for everyone.
New limits by product:
- Bulk Redirects
- Free: 20 → 10,000 URL redirects across lists
- Pro: 500 → 25,000 URL redirects across lists
- Business: 500 → 50,000 URL redirects across lists
- Enterprise: 10,000 → 1,000,000 URL redirects across lists
- Cloud Connector
- Free: 5 → 10 connectors
- Enterprise: 125 → 300 connectors
- Custom Errors
- Pro: 5 → 25 error assets and rules
- Business: 20 → 50 error assets and rules
- Enterprise: 50 → 300 error assets and rules
- Snippets
- Pro: 10 → 25 code snippets and rules
- Business: 25 → 50 code snippets and rules
- Enterprise: 50 → 300 code snippets and rules
- Cache Rules, Configuration Rules, Compression Rules, Origin Rules, Single Redirects, and Transform Rules
- Enterprise: 125 → 300 rules
- Bulk Redirects
We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.
This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.
This brings the following new capabilities:
- Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.
- Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.
You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:
You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule:
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708 Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709 Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712 WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713 FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684 Log Block This is a New Detection
Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.
The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.
What’s new:
- Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
- Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
- Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.
Try it now in Rules > Snippets ↗.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303 Command Injection - Nslookup Log Block
This was released as
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534 Web Shell Activity Log Block
This was released as
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704
Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705 Sentry - SSRF Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706 Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707
FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETA Command Injection - Common Attack Commands Disabled
Rules Overview gives you a single page to manage all your Cloudflare Rules.
What you can do:
- See all your rules in one place – No more clicking around.
- Find rules faster – Search by name.
- Understand execution order – See how rules run in sequence.
- Debug easily – Use Trace without switching tabs.
Check it out in Rules > Overview ↗.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Specials 100678 Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100679
Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100680 Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100681 Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100682 Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100683 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100684
Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100685 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100686 Seeyon - Remote Code Execution Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100687
WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100688 ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100689
Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100690 Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100691 Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100692 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100693 Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100694 Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100695 MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100696 Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100697
Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100698 Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100699 Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216 Log Block New Detection
Customers can now effectively manage incoming traffic identified as originating from VPN IPs. Customers with compliance restrictions can now ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. Customers with CDN restrictions can use the improved VPN Managed List to prevent unauthorized access from users attempting to bypass geographical restrictions. With the new VPN Managed List enhancements, customers can improve their overall security posture to reduce exposure to unwanted or malicious traffic.
Now, you can manage Cloudflare Snippets with Terraform. Use infrastructure-as-code to deploy and update Snippet code and rules without manual changes in the dashboard.
Example Terraform configuration:
Learn more in the Configure Snippets using Terraform documentation.
Due to changes in the API implementation, the order of list items in an IP list obtained via API or Terraform may change, which may cause Terraform to detect a change in Terraform state. To fix this issue, resync the Terraform state or upgrade the version of your Terraform Cloudflare provider to version 4.44.0 ↗ or later.
Now, you can use Cloud Connector to route traffic to your R2 buckets based on URLs, headers, geolocation, and more.
Example setup:
Get started using Cloud Connector documentation.
Fixed an issue with pagination in Security Events' sampled logs where some pages were missing data. Also removed the total count from the events log as these are only sampled logs.
Switched to a new, more responsive table in Security Analytics and Security Events.
It’s now easy to create wildcard-based URL Rewrites. No need for complex functions—just define your patterns and go.
What’s improved:
- Full wildcard support – Create rewrite patterns using intuitive interface.
- Simplified rule creation – No need for complex functions.
Try it via creating a Rewrite URL rule in the dashboard.
Now, you can create common rule configurations in just one click using Rules Templates.
What you can do:
- Pick a pre-built rule – Choose from a library of templates.
- One-click setup – Deploy best practices instantly.
- Customize as needed – Adjust templates to fit your setup.
Template cards are now also available directly in the rule builder for each product.
Need more ideas? Check out the Examples gallery in our documentation.
Fixed an issue causing score mismatches between the global WAF attack score and subscores. In certain cases, subscores were higher (not an attack) than expected while the global attack score was lower than expected (attack), leading to false positives.
WAF attack score now automatically detects and decodes Base64 and JavaScript (Unicode escape sequences) in HTTP requests. This update is available for all customers with access to WAF attack score (Business customers with access to a single field and Enterprise customers).