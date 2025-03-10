 Skip to content
Application security
  1. WAF Release - 2025-03-10

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100722Ivanti - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-0282LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100723Cisco IOS XE - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-20198LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Updated leaked credentials database

    WAF

    Added new records to the leaked credentials database. The record sources are: Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) database, RockYou 2024 dataset, and another third-party database.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-03-03

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100721

    Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-13159, CVE:CVE-2024-13160, CVE:CVE-2024-13161

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100596

    Citrix Content Collaboration ShareFile - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-24489

    		N/ABlock

  1. WAF Release - 2025-02-24

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718ASonicWall SSLVPN 2 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100720Palo Alto Networks - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-0108LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. WAF Release - 2025-02-18

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100715FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55591LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100716Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2021-44529LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100717SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718SonicWall SSLVPN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100719Yeti Platform - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-46507LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Upload a certificate bundle with an RSA and ECDSA certificate per custom hostname

    SSL/TLS

    Cloudflare has supported both RSA and ECDSA certificates across our platform for a number of years. Both certificates offer the same security, but ECDSA is more performant due to a smaller key size. However, RSA is more widely adopted and ensures compatibility with legacy clients. Instead of choosing between them, you may want both – that way, ECDSA is used when clients support it, but RSA is available if not.

    Now, you can upload both an RSA and ECDSA certificate on a custom hostname via the API.

    curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/custom_hostnames \
        -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
        -H "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
        -H "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
        -d '{
        "hostname": "hostname",
        "ssl": {
            "custom_cert_bundle": [
                {
                    "custom_certificate": "RSA Cert",
                    "custom_key": "RSA Key"
                },
                {
                    "custom_certificate": "ECDSA Cert",
                    "custom_key": "ECDSA Key"
                }
            ],
            "bundle_method": "force",
            "wildcard": false,
            "settings": {
                "min_tls_version": "1.0"
            }
        }
    }’

    You can also:

    • Upload an RSA or ECDSA certificate to a custom hostname with an existing ECDSA or RSA certificate, respectively.

    • Replace the RSA or ECDSA certificate with a certificate of its same type.

    • Delete the RSA or ECDSA certificate (if the custom hostname has both an RSA and ECDSA uploaded).

    This feature is available for Business and Enterprise customers who have purchased custom certificates.

  1. Increased Cloudflare Rules limits

    Rules

    We have upgraded and streamlined Cloudflare Rules limits across all plans, simplifying rule management and improving scalability for everyone.

    New limits by product:

    • Bulk Redirects
      • Free: 2010,000 URL redirects across lists
      • Pro: 50025,000 URL redirects across lists
      • Business: 50050,000 URL redirects across lists
      • Enterprise: 10,0001,000,000 URL redirects across lists
    • Cloud Connector
      • Free: 510 connectors
      • Enterprise: 125300 connectors
    • Custom Errors
      • Pro: 525 error assets and rules
      • Business: 2050 error assets and rules
      • Enterprise: 50300 error assets and rules
    • Snippets
      • Pro: 1025 code snippets and rules
      • Business: 2550 code snippets and rules
      • Enterprise: 50300 code snippets and rules
    • Cache Rules, Configuration Rules, Compression Rules, Origin Rules, Single Redirects, and Transform Rules
      • Enterprise: 125300 rules

  1. Custom Errors (beta): Stored Assets & Account-level Rules

    Rules

    We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.

    This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.

    This brings the following new capabilities:

    • Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.
    • Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.

    You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:

    Terminal window
    curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "name": "maintenance",
      "description": "Maintenance template page",
      "url": "https://example.com/"
    }'

    You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule:

    Terminal window
    curl --request PUT \
    "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "rules": [
        {
          "action": "serve_error",
          "action_parameters": {
            "asset_name": "maintenance",
            "content_type": "text/html",
            "status_code": 503
          },
          "enabled": true,
          "expression": "http.request.uri.path contains \"error\""
        }
      ]
    }'

  1. WAF Release - 2025-02-11

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710

    Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Updated leaked credentials database

    WAF

    Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.

  1. New Snippets Code Editor

    Rules

    The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.

    New Snippets code editor

    What’s new:

    • Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
    • Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
    • Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.

    Try it now in Rules > Snippets.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-21

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303Command Injection - NslookupLogBlock

    This was released as

    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534Web Shell ActivityLogBlock

    This was released as

  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-13

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704

    Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705Sentry - SSRFLogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707

    FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETACommand Injection - Common Attack CommandsDisabled

  1. New Rules Overview Interface

    Rules

    Rules Overview gives you a single page to manage all your Cloudflare Rules.

    Rules Overview Interface

    What you can do:

    • See all your rules in one place – No more clicking around.
    • Find rules faster – Search by name.
    • Understand execution order – See how rules run in sequence.
    • Debug easily – Use Trace without switching tabs.

    Check it out in Rules > Overview.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-06

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Specials 100678Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100679

    Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100680Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100681Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100682Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100683CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100684

    Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100685CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100686Seeyon - Remote Code ExecutionLogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100687

    WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100688ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100689

    Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100690Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100691Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100692CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100693Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100694Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100695MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100696Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100697

    Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100698Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100699Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216LogBlockNew Detection

  1. Improved VPN Managed List

    WAF

    Customers can now effectively manage incoming traffic identified as originating from VPN IPs. Customers with compliance restrictions can now ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. Customers with CDN restrictions can use the improved VPN Managed List to prevent unauthorized access from users attempting to bypass geographical restrictions. With the new VPN Managed List enhancements, customers can improve their overall security posture to reduce exposure to unwanted or malicious traffic.

  1. Terraform Support for Snippets

    Rules

    Now, you can manage Cloudflare Snippets with Terraform. Use infrastructure-as-code to deploy and update Snippet code and rules without manual changes in the dashboard.

    Example Terraform configuration:

    resource "cloudflare_snippet" "my_snippet" {
      zone_id  = "<ZONE_ID>"
      name = "my_test_snippet_1"
      main_module = "file1.js"
      files {
        name = "file1.js"
        content = file("file1.js")
      }
    }
    

    resource "cloudflare_snippet_rules" "cookie_snippet_rule" {
      zone_id  = "<ZONE_ID>"
      rules {
        enabled = true
        expression = "http.cookie eq \"a=b\""
        description = "Trigger snippet on specific cookie"
        snippet_name = "my_test_snippet_1"
      }
      depends_on = [cloudflare_snippet.my_snippet]
    }

    Learn more in the Configure Snippets using Terraform documentation.

  1. Change the order of list items in IP Lists (for API and Terraform users)

    WAF

    Due to changes in the API implementation, the order of list items in an IP list obtained via API or Terraform may change, which may cause Terraform to detect a change in Terraform state. To fix this issue, resync the Terraform state or upgrade the version of your Terraform Cloudflare provider to version 4.44.0 or later.

  1. Cloud Connector Now Supports R2

    Rules

    Now, you can use Cloud Connector to route traffic to your R2 buckets based on URLs, headers, geolocation, and more.

    Example setup:

    Terminal window
    curl --request PUT \
    "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/cloud_connector/rules" \
    --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --data '[
      {
        "expression": "http.request.uri.path wildcard \"/images/*\"",
        "provider": "cloudflare_r2",
        "description": "Connect to R2 bucket containing images",
        "parameters": {
          "host": "mybucketcustomdomain.example.com"
        }
      }
    ]'

    Get started using Cloud Connector documentation.

  1. Security Events pagination

    WAF

    Fixed an issue with pagination in Security Events' sampled logs where some pages were missing data. Also removed the total count from the events log as these are only sampled logs.

  1. New table in Security Analytics and Security Events

    WAF

    Switched to a new, more responsive table in Security Analytics and Security Events.

  1. Simplified UI for URL Rewrites

    Rules

    It’s now easy to create wildcard-based URL Rewrites. No need for complex functions—just define your patterns and go.

    Rules Overview Interface

    What’s improved:

    • Full wildcard support – Create rewrite patterns using intuitive interface.
    • Simplified rule creation – No need for complex functions.

    Try it via creating a Rewrite URL rule in the dashboard.

  1. New Rules Templates for One-Click Rule Creation

    Rules

    Now, you can create common rule configurations in just one click using Rules Templates.

    Rules Templates

    What you can do:

    • Pick a pre-built rule – Choose from a library of templates.
    • One-click setup – Deploy best practices instantly.
    • Customize as needed – Adjust templates to fit your setup.

    Template cards are now also available directly in the rule builder for each product.

    Need more ideas? Check out the Examples gallery in our documentation.

  1. Fixed occasional attack score mismatches

    WAF

    Fixed an issue causing score mismatches between the global WAF attack score and subscores. In certain cases, subscores were higher (not an attack) than expected while the global attack score was lower than expected (attack), leading to false positives.

  1. Improved detection capabilities

    WAF

    WAF attack score now automatically detects and decodes Base64 and JavaScript (Unicode escape sequences) in HTTP requests. This update is available for all customers with access to WAF attack score (Business customers with access to a single field and Enterprise customers).

