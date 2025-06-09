Text in Expression Editor (replace
myappexample.com with your domain):
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static
Header name:
X-External-Workers-Subrequest
Value:
1
You can now use the
cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.
What's new:
cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:
This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.
Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.
This week’s update spotlights four critical vulnerabilities across CMS platforms, VoIP systems, and enterprise applications. Several flaws enable remote code execution or privilege escalation, posing significant enterprise risks.
Key Findings
Impact
These vulnerabilities target widely deployed CMS, ERP, and VoIP systems. RCE flaws in SAP NetWeaver and Camaleon CMS allow full takeover of business-critical applications. Privilege escalation in OttoKit exposes WordPress environments to full administrative compromise. FortiVoice buffer handling issues risk destabilizing or fully compromising enterprise telephony systems.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100769
WordPress OttoKit Plugin - Privilege Escalation - CVE:CVE-2025-27007
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100770
|SAP NetWeaver - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-42999
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100779
|Fortinet FortiVoice - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-32756
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100780
|Camaleon CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46986
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
This week’s roundup highlights five high-risk vulnerabilities affecting SD-WAN, load balancers, and AI platforms. Several flaws enable unauthenticated remote code execution or authentication bypass.
Key Findings
Impact
These vulnerabilities expose critical infrastructure across networking, AI platforms, and SaaS integrations. Unauthenticated RCE and auth bypass flaws in Versa Concerto, Kemp LoadMaster, and Anyscale Ray allow full system compromise. AnythingLLM and SSRF payload variants expand attack surfaces into internal cloud resources, sensitive APIs, and metadata services, increasing risk of privilege escalation, data theft, and persistent access.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100764
|Versa Concerto SD-WAN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-34027
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100765
|Versa Concerto SD-WAN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-34026
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100766
|Kemp LoadMaster - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-7591
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100767
|AnythingLLM - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-0759
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100768
|Anyscale Ray - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48022
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100781
|SSRF - Generic Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100782
|SSRF - Obfuscated Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
You can now enable Polish with the
webp format directly in Configuration Rules, allowing you to optimize image delivery for specific routes, user agents, or A/B tests — without applying changes zone-wide.
What’s new:
This gives you more precise control over how images are compressed and delivered, whether you're targeting modern browsers, running experiments, or tailoring performance by geography or device type.
Learn more in the Polish and Configuration Rules documentation.
We have deployed an updated attack score model focused on enhancing the detection of multiple false positives (FPs).
As a result of this improvement, some changes in observed attack scores are expected.
With upgraded limits to all free and paid plans ↗, you can now scale more easily with Cloudflare for SaaS ↗ and Secrets Store ↗.
Cloudflare for SaaS ↗ allows you to extend the benefits of Cloudflare to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains. Now, the limit for custom hostnames ↗ on a Cloudflare for SaaS pay-as-you-go plan has been raised from 5,000 custom hostnames to 50,000 custom hostnames.
With custom origin server -- previously an enterprise-only feature -- you can route traffic from one or more custom hostnames somewhere other than your default proxy fallback. Custom origin server ↗ is now available to Cloudflare for SaaS customers on Free, Pro, and Business plans.
You can enable custom origin server on a per-custom hostname basis via the API ↗ or the UI:
Currently in beta with a Workers integration ↗, Cloudflare Secrets Store ↗ allows you to store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform your Cloudflare Workers ↗. Now, you can create and deploy 100 secrets per account. Try it out in the dashboard ↗, with Wrangler ↗, or via the API ↗ today.
This week’s roundup covers nine vulnerabilities, including six critical RCEs and one dangerous file upload. Affected platforms span cloud services, CI/CD pipelines, CMSs, and enterprise backup systems. Several are now addressed by updated WAF managed rulesets.
Key Findings
Impact
These vulnerabilities expose critical components across Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, and enterprise systems to severe threats including unauthenticated remote code execution, authentication bypass, and information leaks. High-impact flaws in Ingress-Nginx, Craft CMS, F5 BIG-IP, and NAKIVO Backup enable full system compromise, while SAP NetWeaver and AJ-Report allow remote shell deployment and template-based attacks. Ivanti EPMM’s auth bypass further risks unauthorized control over mobile device fleets.
GitHub Actions and Vercel introduce supply chain and reconnaissance risks, allowing malicious workflow inputs and data exposure that aid in targeted exploitation. Organizations should prioritize immediate patching, enhance monitoring, and deploy updated WAF and IDS signatures to defend against likely active exploitation.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100746
|Vercel - Information Disclosure
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100754
|AJ-Report - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-15077
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100756
|NAKIVO Backup - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-48248
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100757
|Ingress-Nginx - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-1098
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100759
|SAP NetWeaver - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-31324
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100760
|Craft CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-32432
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100761
|GitHub Action - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-30066
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100762
|Ivanti EPMM - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-4428, CVE:CVE-2025-4427
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100763
|F5 Big IP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-31644
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
This week's analysis covers four vulnerabilities, with three rated critical due to their Remote Code Execution (RCE) potential. One targets a high-traffic frontend platform, while another targets a popular content management system. These detections are now part of the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset in Block mode.
Key Findings
mod_proxy behavior. While not RCE, this is useful for pre-attack recon.
Impact
These newly detected vulnerabilities introduce critical risk across modern web stacks, AI infrastructure, and content platforms: unauthenticated RCEs in Commvault, BentoML, and Craft CMS enable full system compromise with minimal attacker effort.
Apache HTTPD information leak can support targeted reconnaissance, increasing the success rate of follow-up exploits. Organizations using these platforms should prioritize patching and monitor for indicators of exploitation using updated WAF detection rules.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100745
|Apache HTTP Server - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2024-38475
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100747
Commvault Command Center - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34028
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100749
|BentoML - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-27520
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100753
|Craft CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56145
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
You can now use IP, Autonomous System (AS), and Hostname custom lists to route traffic to Snippets and Cloud Connector, giving you greater precision and control over how you match and process requests at the edge.
In Snippets, you can now also match on Bot Score and WAF Attack Score, unlocking smarter edge logic for everything from request filtering and mitigation to tarpitting and logging.
What’s new:
These enhancements unlock new possibilities for building smarter traffic workflows with minimal code and maximum efficiency.
Learn more in the Snippets and Cloud Connector documentation.
Enterprise customers can now choose the geographic location from which a URL scan is performed — either via Security Center in the Cloudflare dashboard or via the URL Scanner API.
This feature gives security teams greater insight into how a website behaves across different regions, helping uncover targeted, location-specific threats.
What’s new:
Learn more in the Security Center documentation.
We have upgraded WAF Payload Logging to enhance rule diagnostics and usability:
Payload Logging is available to all Enterprise customers. If you have not used Payload Logging before, check how you can get started.
Note: The structure of the
encrypted_matched_data field in Logpush has changed from
Map<Field, Value> to
Map<Field, {Before: bytes, Content: Value, After: bytes}>. If you rely on this field in your Logpush jobs, you should review and update your processing logic accordingly.
This week's analysis covers five CVEs with varying impact levels. Four are rated critical, while one is rated high severity. Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities dominate this set.
Key Findings
GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) contains an unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that targets firewall appliances. This vulnerability can let attackers gain root level system access, making this CVE particularly attractive for threat actors.
The SonicWall SMA vulnerabilities remain concerning due to their continued exploitation since 2021. These critical vulnerabilities in remote access solutions create dangerous entry points to networks.
Impact
Customers using the Managed Ruleset will receive rule coverage following this week's release. Below is a breakdown of the recommended prioritization based on current exploitation trends:
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100724
|GFI KerioControl - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-52875
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100748
|XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100750
SonicWall SMA - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2021-20040, CVE:CVE-2021-20041, CVE:CVE-2021-20042
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100751
|Langflow - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-3248
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100752
|MinIO - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31489
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100755
React.js - Router and Remix Vulnerability - CVE:CVE-2025-43864, CVE:CVE-2025-43865
|Block
|Block
|This is a New Detection
Custom Errors are now generally available for all paid plans — bringing a unified and powerful experience for customizing error responses at both the zone and account levels.
You can now manage Custom Error Rules, Custom Error Assets, and redesigned Error Pages directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. These features let you deliver tailored messaging when errors occur, helping you maintain brand consistency and improve user experience — whether it’s a 404 from your origin or a security challenge from Cloudflare.
What's new:
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.
Each of this week's rule releases covers a distinct CVE, with half of the rules targeting Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks. Of the 6 CVEs covered, four were scored as critical, with the other two scored as high.
When deciding which exploits to tackle, Cloudflare tunes into the attackers' areas of focus. Cloudflare's network intelligence provides a unique lens into attacker activity – for instance, through the volume of blocked requests related with CVE exploits after updating WAF Managed Rules with new detections.
From this week's releases, one indicator that RCE is a "hot topic" attack type is the fact that the Oracle PeopleSoft RCE rule accounts for half of all of the new rule matches. This rule patches CVE-2023-22047, a high-severity vulnerability in the Oracle PeopleSoft suite that allows unauthenticated attackers to access PeopleSoft Enterprise PeopleTools data through remote code execution. This is particularly concerning because of the nature of the data managed by PeopleSoft – this can include payroll records or student profile information. This CVE, along with five others, are addressed with the latest detection update to WAF Managed Rules.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100738
|GitLab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2023-7028
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100740
|Splunk Enterprise - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20229
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100741
|Oracle PeopleSoft - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-22047
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100742
|CrushFTP - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31161
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100743
|Ivanti - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-22457
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100744
Oracle Access Manager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2021-35587
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100739A
|Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927 - 2
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Cloudflare Snippets are now generally available at no extra cost across all paid plans — giving you a fast, flexible way to programmatically control HTTP traffic using lightweight JavaScript.
You can now use Snippets to modify HTTP requests and responses with confidence, reliability, and scale. Snippets are production-ready and deeply integrated with Cloudflare Rules, making them ideal for everything from quick dynamic header rewrites to advanced routing logic.
What's new:
Snippets are now GA – Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.
Ready for production – Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale.
Part of the Cloudflare Rules platform – Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step.
Trace integration – Use Cloudflare Trace to see which Snippets were triggered on a request — helping you understand traffic flow and debug more effectively.
Learn more in the launch blog post ↗.
Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.
To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard ↗ or use this Wrangler command:
The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:
For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100732
|Sitecore - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-27218
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100733
Angular-Base64-Upload - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-42640
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100734
|Apache Camel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-29891
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100735
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-4885
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100737
|Apache Tomcat - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24813
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100642
|LDAP Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100642
|LDAP Injection Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100005
DotNetNuke - File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2018-9126, CVE:CVE-2011-1892, CVE:CVE-2022-31474
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100527
|Apache Struts - CVE:CVE-2021-31805
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100702
|Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-24108
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100622C
Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-46805, CVE:CVE-2024-21887, CVE:CVE-2024-22024
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536C
|GraphQL Command Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536
|GraphQL Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536A
|GraphQL Introspection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536B
|GraphQL SSRF
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100734
|Apache Camel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-29891
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100739
|Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 11PM UTC: Next.js has made further changes to address a smaller vulnerability introduced in the patches made to its middleware handling. Users should upgrade to Next.js versions
15.2.4,
14.2.26,
13.5.10 or
12.3.6. If you are unable to immediately upgrade or are running an older version of Next.js, you can enable the WAF rule described in this changelog as a mitigation.
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 8PM UTC: Next.js has now backported the patch for this vulnerability ↗ to cover Next.js v12 and v13. Users on those versions will need to patch to
13.5.9 and
12.3.5 (respectively) to mitigate the vulnerability.
Update: Sat Mar 22nd, 4PM UTC: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.
We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.
This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.
To enable the rule:
34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.
For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.
To create a custom rule:
next-js-CVE-2025-29927
x-middleware-subrequest header
exists per the rule expression below.
We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability ↗ (
CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.
Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.
14.2.26 and
15.2.4. Earlier, interim releases did not fully patch this vulnerability.
11.1.4 to
13.5.6) did not originally have a patch available, but this the patch for this vulnerability and a subsequent additional patch have been backported to Next.js versions
12.3.6 and
13.5.10 as of Monday, March 24th. Users on Next.js v11 will need to deploy the stated workaround or enable the WAF rule.
The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100736
|Generic HTTP Request Smuggling
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Now, API Shield automatically labels your API inventory with API-specific risks so that you can track and manage risks to your APIs.
View these risks in Endpoint Management by label:
...or in Security Center Insights:
API Shield will scan for risks on your API inventory daily. Here are the new risks we're scanning for and automatically labelling:
In addition, API Shield has two new 'beta' scans for Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) attacks. If you're in the beta, you will see the following two labels when API Shield suspects an endpoint is suffering from a BOLA vulnerability:
We are currently accepting more customers into our beta. Contact your account team if you are interested in BOLA attack detection for your API.
Refer to the blog post ↗ for more information about Cloudflare's expanded posture management capabilities.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100725
Fortinet FortiManager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42791, CVE:CVE-2024-23666
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100726
|Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8190
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100727
|Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-20198
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100728
|Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46938
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100729
|Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-33160
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100730
Pentaho - Template Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-43769, CVE:CVE-2022-43939
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100700
|Apache SSRF vulnerability CVE-2021-40438
|N/A
|Block
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100731
|Apache Camel - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-27636
|N/A
|Block
|This is a New Detection