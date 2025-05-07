Changelog
URL Scanner now supports geo-specific scanning
Enterprise customers can now choose the geographic location from which a URL scan is performed — either via Security Center in the Cloudflare dashboard or via the URL Scanner API.
This feature gives security teams greater insight into how a website behaves across different regions, helping uncover targeted, location-specific threats.
What’s new:
- Location Picker: Select a location for the scan via Security Center → Investigate in the dashboard or through the API.
- Region-aware scanning: Understand how content changes by location — useful for detecting regionally tailored attacks.
- Default behavior: If no location is set, scans default to the user’s current geographic region.
Learn more in the Security Center documentation.