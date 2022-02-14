Interact with Cache in Workers

You can use Workers External link icon Open external link to customize cache behavior on Cloudflare's CDN. Because Cloudflare’s Workers can run before and after the cache, you can utilize Workers to modify assets after they are returned from the cache, to sign or personalize responses while reducing load on an origin, or reduce latency to the end user by serving assets from a nearby location.

To determine how to cache a resource by setting TTLs, custom cache keys, and cache headers in a fetch request, refer to Cache using fetch External link icon Open external link.