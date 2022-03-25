Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Enable vary for images

Vary for Images is enabled through Cloudflare’s API by creating a variants rule. In the examples below, learn how to serve JPEG, WebP, and AVIF variants for .jpeg and .jpg extensions.

Create a variants rule

curl -X PATCH 
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0 c353/cache/variants" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234" \ 
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \ 
--data 
'{"value":{"jpeg":["image/webp","image/avif"],"jpg":["image/webp","image/avif"]}}'

Modify to only allow WebP variants

curl -X PATCH 
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0 c353/cache/variants" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234" \ 
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \ 
--data 
'{"value":{"jpeg":["image/webp"],"jpg":["image/webp"]}}'

Delete the rule

curl -X DELETE 
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353/cache/variants" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234"

Get the rule

curl -X GET 
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353/cache/variants" \
-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \ 
-H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234"