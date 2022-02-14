Enable vary for images

Vary for Images is enabled through Cloudflare’s API by creating a variants rule. In the examples below, learn how to serve JPEG, WebP, and AVIF variants for .jpeg and .jpg extensions.

​ Create a variants rule

curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0 c353/cache/variants" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' { "value" : { "jpeg" : [ "image/webp" , "image/avif" ] , "jpg" : [ "image/webp" , "image/avif" ] } } '

​ Modify to only allow WebP variants

curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0 c353/cache/variants" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' { "value" : { "jpeg" : [ "image/webp" ] , "jpg" : [ "image/webp" ] } } '

​ Delete the rule

curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353/cache/variants" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 3xamp1ek3y1234"

​ Get the rule