Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cache on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Enable Cache Deception Armor

To enable Cache Deception Armor, create a Page Rule. Keep in mind that Cache Deception Armor depends upon Origin Cache Control . A Cache-Control header from the origin or Edge Cache TTL Page Rule will override this protection.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your domain.
  2. Click Rules.
  3. From the Page Rules tab, click Create Page Rule.
  4. Enter the URL information and choose the Cache Deception Armor setting.
  5. Toggle the button to enabled.
  6. Click Save and Deploy when you are done.