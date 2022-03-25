Customize cache

Some possible combinations of origin web server settings and Cloudflare Page Rules include:

Create a directory for static content at your origin web server. For example, create a /static/ subdirectory at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the *example.com/static/* URL pattern.

subdirectory at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the URL pattern. Append a unique file extension to static pages. For example, create a .shtml file extension for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the *example.com/*.shtml URL pattern.

file extension for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the URL pattern. Add a query string to a resource’s URL to mark the content as static. For example, add a static=true query string for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the *example.com/*?*static=true* URL pattern.