Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cache on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Cache performance

Optimize cache ratios

Depending on the cache status you receive, you can make modifications to improve your cache ratio. To review the list of cache statuses, refer to Cloudflare cache responses .

Example reports for troubleshooting cache performance

Several examples of helpful insights into your site performance via Cache Analytics include:

  • Not caching HTML.

    • Identify the issue: Click Add filter and select Cache status equals Dynamic.
    • Resolution: Set a Cloudflare Page Rule to cache dynamic content .

  • Short cache expiration TTL.

  • Need to enable Tiered Cache or Custom Cache Key

    • Identify the issue: Click Add filter and select Cache status equals Miss.
    • Resolution: Enable Argo Tiered Caching or create a custom cache key .