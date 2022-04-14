Cache behavior
In this page, we document how Cloudflare’s cache system behaves in interaction with
HEAD requests and with
Set-Cookie response header.
Interaction of
HEAD requests with Cache
Cloudflare converts
HEAD requests to
GET requests for cacheable requests.
When you make a
HEAD request for a cacheable resource and Cloudflare does not have that resource in the edge cache, a cache miss happens. Cloudflare will send a
GET request to your origin, cache the full response and return the response headers only. Make sure the origin server is setup to handle
GET requests, even if only
HEAD requests are expected, so that compatibility with this behavior is ensured.
Interaction of
Set-Cookie response header with Cache
For non-cacheable requests,
Set-Cookie is always preserved. For cacheable requests, there are three possible behaviors:
Set-Cookieis returned from origin and the default cache level is used. If origin cache control is not enabled, Cloudflare removes the
Set-Cookieand caches the asset. If origin cache control is enabled, Cloudflare does not cache the asset and preserves the
Set-Cookie.
Set-Cookieis returned from origin and the cache level is set to
Cache Everything. In this case, Cloudflare preserves the
Set-Cookiebut does not cache the asset. A cache
MISSwill be returned every time.
Set-Cookieis returned from origin, the cache level is set to
Cache Everythingand edge cache TTL is set. In this case, Cloudflare removes the
Set-Cookieand the asset is cached.
