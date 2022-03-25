Vary for images

Vary is an HTTP response header that allows origins to serve variants of the same content that can be used depending on the browser sending the request. Vary for Images reduces the content-negotiation process by parsing a request’s Accept header, which is sent to the origin to deliver the correct content to the browser.

Vary for images is available for Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers.

​​ File extensions

You can use vary for images on the file extensions below if the origin server sends the Vary: Accept response header. If the origin server sends Vary: Accept but does not serve the set variant, the response is not cached and displays BYPASS in the cache status in the response header. Additionally, the list of variant types the origin serves for each extension must be configured so that Cloudflare decides which variant to serve without contacting the origin server. File extensions enabled for varying .avif

.bmp

.gif

.jpg

.jpeg

.jp2

.png

.tif

.tiff

.webp

To begin using Vary for Images, refer to Enable Vary for Images . To learn more about purging varied images, refer to Purge varied images .