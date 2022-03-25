Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS)

A cross-origin request is a request for website resources external to the origin. For example, a.example.com attempts to serve resources from b.secondexample.com . CORS instructs the browser to determine if a cross-origin request, such as an image or JavaScript from b.secondexample.com , is allowed by a.example.com . The browser does not load resources that are disallowed by CORS.

Cloudflare supports CORS by:

Identifying cached assets based on the Host Header, Origin Header, URL path, and query. This allows different resources to use the same Host header but different Origin headers.

Header, Header, URL path, and query. This allows different resources to use the same header but different headers. Passing Access-Control-Allow-Origin headers from the origin server to the browser.

The Access-Control-Allow-Origin header allows servers to specify rules for sharing their resources with external domains. When a server receives a request to access a resource, it responds with a value for the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header. Access-Control-Allow-Origin headers are often applied to cacheable content . A web server may respond with different Access-Control headers depending on the Origin header sent in the request.

​​ Add or change CORS headers

If you add or change CORS configuration at your origin web server, purging the Cloudflare cache by URL does not update the CORS headers. Force Cloudflare to retrieve the new CORS headers via one of the following options: