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/accessibilityTree - Capture accessibility tree

The /accessibilityTree endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the page's accessibility tree after JavaScript execution. The accessibility tree includes accessibility-related information such as roles, names, values, states, and hierarchy.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree

Required fields

You must provide either url or html:

  • url (string)
  • html (string)

Common use cases

  • Provide AI agents with a structured page representation for navigation and browser automation workflows
  • Check roles, accessible names, values, and states exposed to assistive technologies
  • Identify interactive elements, such as buttons, links, menus, and form fields, that an automation workflow can act on

Basic usage

Capture the accessibility tree from a URL

Go to https://example.com/ and return the page's accessibility tree.

Terminal window
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com/"
}'
{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "accessibilityTree": {
      "role": "RootWebArea",
      "name": "Example Domain",
      "children": [
        {
          "role": "heading",
          "name": "Example Domain",
          "level": 1
        },
        {
          "role": "StaticText",
          "name": "This domain is for use in documentation examples without needing permission. Avoid use in operations."
        },
        {
          "role": "link",
          "name": "Learn more"
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "meta": {
    "status": 200,
    "title": "Example Domain"
  }
}

Optional parameters

The following optional parameters can be used in your /accessibilityTree request, in addition to the required url or html parameter.

Optional parameterTypeDescription
interestingOnlyBooleanWhen true, returns only semantically meaningful nodes. Defaults to true. If root is set and interestingOnly is omitted, defaults to false.
rootStringCSS selector that anchors the accessibility tree to a subtree. If the selector does not match an element, accessibilityTree returns null. To return only semantically meaningful nodes within the subtree, set interestingOnly to true explicitly.

Advanced usage

Include all nodes

By default, interestingOnly is true, which filters the response to semantically meaningful nodes. Set interestingOnly to false to include every node in the accessibility tree, including generic and presentational nodes.

Terminal window
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com/",
    "interestingOnly": false
}'

Response example

 
{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "accessibilityTree": {
      "role": "RootWebArea",
      "name": "Example Domain",
      "children": [
        {
          "role": "generic",
          "name": "",
          "children": [
            {
              "role": "heading",
              "name": "Example Domain",
              "level": 1
            },
            {
              "role": "paragraph",
              "name": "",
              "children": [
                {
                  "role": "StaticText",
                  "name": "This domain is for use in documentation examples without needing permission. Avoid use in operations."
                }
              ]
            },
            {
              "role": "paragraph",
              "name": "",
              "children": [
                {
                  "role": "link",
                  "name": "Learn more"
                }
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "meta": {
    "status": 200,
    "title": "Example Domain"
  }
}

Capture a subtree

Set root to a CSS selector string to return the accessibility tree for a specific part of the page.

When root is set and interestingOnly is not provided, interestingOnly defaults to false. To filter a subtree to semantically meaningful nodes, set interestingOnly to true explicitly.

Terminal window
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com/",
    "root": "h1",
    "interestingOnly": true
}'
{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "accessibilityTree": {
      "role": "heading",
      "name": "Example Domain",
      "level": 1
    }
  },
  "meta": {
    "status": 200,
    "title": "Example Domain"
  }
}

Handle a root selector with no match

If root does not match any element on the page, the request returns HTTP 200 and accessibilityTree is null.

Terminal window
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com/",
    "root": "#does-not-exist"
}'
{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "accessibilityTree": null
  },
  "meta": {
    "status": 200,
    "title": "Example Domain"
  }
}

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2:

{
  "url": "https://example.com",
  "gotoOptions": {
    "waitUntil": "networkidle0"
  }
}

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.