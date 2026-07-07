/accessibilityTree - Capture accessibility tree
The
/accessibilityTree endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the page's accessibility tree after JavaScript execution. The accessibility tree includes accessibility-related information such as roles, names, values, states, and hierarchy.
You must provide either
url or
html:
url(string)
html(string)
- Provide AI agents with a structured page representation for navigation and browser automation workflows
- Check roles, accessible names, values, and states exposed to assistive technologies
- Identify interactive elements, such as buttons, links, menus, and form fields, that an automation workflow can act on
Go to
https://example.com/ and return the page's accessibility tree.
The following optional parameters can be used in your
/accessibilityTree request, in addition to the required
url or
html parameter.
|Optional parameter
|Type
|Description
interestingOnly
|Boolean
|When
true, returns only semantically meaningful nodes. Defaults to
true. If
root is set and
interestingOnly is omitted, defaults to
false.
root
|String
|CSS selector that anchors the accessibility tree to a subtree. If the selector does not match an element,
accessibilityTree returns
null. To return only semantically meaningful nodes within the subtree, set
interestingOnly to
true explicitly.
By default,
interestingOnly is
true, which filters the response to semantically meaningful nodes. Set
interestingOnly to
false to include every node in the accessibility tree, including generic and presentational nodes.
Response example
Set
root to a CSS selector string to return the accessibility tree for a specific part of the page.
When
root is set and
interestingOnly is not provided,
interestingOnly defaults to
false. To filter a subtree to semantically meaningful nodes, set
interestingOnly to
true explicitly.
If
root does not match any element on the page, the request returns HTTP
200 and
accessibilityTree is
null.
For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the
gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to
networkidle0 or
networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use
waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing
userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.
If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.