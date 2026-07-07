/accessibilityTree - Capture accessibility tree

The /accessibilityTree endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the page's accessibility tree after JavaScript execution. The accessibility tree includes accessibility-related information such as roles, names, values, states, and hierarchy.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

Common use cases

Provide AI agents with a structured page representation for navigation and browser automation workflows

Check roles, accessible names, values, and states exposed to assistive technologies

Identify interactive elements, such as buttons, links, menus, and form fields, that an automation workflow can act on

Basic usage

Capture the accessibility tree from a URL

curl

TypeScript SDK

Workers binding Go to https://example.com/ and return the page's accessibility tree. Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/" }' { " success " : true , " result " : { " accessibilityTree " : { " role " : "RootWebArea" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " children " : [ { " role " : "heading" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " level " : 1 }, { " role " : "StaticText" , " name " : "This domain is for use in documentation examples without needing permission. Avoid use in operations." }, { " role " : "link" , " name " : "Learn more" } ] } }, " meta " : { " status " : 200 , " title " : "Example Domain" } } TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const accessibilityTree = await client . browserRendering . accessibilityTree . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://example.com/" , } ) ; console . log ( accessibilityTree . accessibilityTree ) ; TypeScript interface Env { BROWSER : BrowserRun ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { return await env . BROWSER . quickAction ( "accessibilityTree" , { url : "https://example.com/" , } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Optional parameters

The following optional parameters can be used in your /accessibilityTree request, in addition to the required url or html parameter.

Optional parameter Type Description interestingOnly Boolean When true , returns only semantically meaningful nodes. Defaults to true . If root is set and interestingOnly is omitted, defaults to false . root String CSS selector that anchors the accessibility tree to a subtree. If the selector does not match an element, accessibilityTree returns null . To return only semantically meaningful nodes within the subtree, set interestingOnly to true explicitly.

Advanced usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Run API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Include all nodes

By default, interestingOnly is true , which filters the response to semantically meaningful nodes. Set interestingOnly to false to include every node in the accessibility tree, including generic and presentational nodes.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "interestingOnly": false }'

Response example { " success " : true , " result " : { " accessibilityTree " : { " role " : "RootWebArea" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " children " : [ { " role " : "generic" , " name " : "" , " children " : [ { " role " : "heading" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " level " : 1 }, { " role " : "paragraph" , " name " : "" , " children " : [ { " role " : "StaticText" , " name " : "This domain is for use in documentation examples without needing permission. Avoid use in operations." } ] }, { " role " : "paragraph" , " name " : "" , " children " : [ { " role " : "link" , " name " : "Learn more" } ] } ] } ] } }, " meta " : { " status " : 200 , " title " : "Example Domain" } }

Capture a subtree

Set root to a CSS selector string to return the accessibility tree for a specific part of the page.

When root is set and interestingOnly is not provided, interestingOnly defaults to false . To filter a subtree to semantically meaningful nodes, set interestingOnly to true explicitly.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "root": "h1", "interestingOnly": true }'

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " accessibilityTree " : { " role " : "heading" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " level " : 1 } }, " meta " : { " status " : 200 , " title " : "Example Domain" } }

Handle a root selector with no match

If root does not match any element on the page, the request returns HTTP 200 and accessibilityTree is null .

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "root": "#does-not-exist" }'

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " accessibilityTree " : null }, " meta " : { " status " : 200 , " title " : "Example Domain" } }

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Run will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Run requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.