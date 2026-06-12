Pre-render pages for crawlers

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Pre-rendering generates the final HTML for a page before returning it to a client. For JavaScript-heavy applications, this means loading the page in a browser, waiting for client-side JavaScript to run, and returning the rendered HTML instead of the initial app shell.
Pre-rendering is useful when search crawlers, social preview bots, AI indexing jobs, or partner integrations need HTML content that your application normally creates in the browser. With Cloudflare Browser Run and Cloudflare Workers, you can render a public URL in managed headless Chrome and return the rendered HTML.
In this tutorial, you will:
Add a Browser Run binding to a Worker
Create a minimal pre-rendering endpoint
Restrict which hostnames the Worker can render
Test the endpoint locally with remote mode
Prerequisites
To follow this tutorial, you need:
A Cloudflare account
A Worker project that uses TypeScript
A public URL to pre-render
The page you pre-render can run anywhere. The Worker in this tutorial only acts as the pre-rendering service that calls Browser Run.
1. Configure Browser Run
Add a Browser Run binding to your Wrangler configuration:
The Worker accepts a url query parameter, validates the hostname, asks Browser Run to render that URL, and returns the rendered HTML.
The waitUntil: "networkidle2" option waits until the page has no more than two network connections for at least 500 ms. This is often enough for client-rendered pages. If your page needs a more specific readiness signal, pass waitForSelector to the same Quick Actions payload to wait for an element that only appears after your content has loaded. For more information, refer to Browser Run Quick Actions timeouts.
3. Test pre-rendering
Start your Worker in remote mode:
npx wrangler dev --remote
yarn wrangler dev --remote
pnpm wrangler dev --remote
The .quickAction() method is not yet supported in local development mode. Use wrangler dev --remote when testing Browser Run Quick Actions locally.
In another terminal, request a rendered page:
The response should contain the rendered HTML for the target page.
4. Deploy
Deploy the Worker after local validation:
npx wrangler deploy
yarn wrangler deploy
pnpm wrangler deploy
After deployment, request a rendered page from your Worker URL:
Production considerations
Render only hostnames that you control
Use a Worker as the first point of contact when you need edge routing
Call Browser Run only for crawler or integration requests
Cache rendered HTML if you expect repeated crawler requests
Revalidate cached HTML when source content changes