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Pre-render pages for crawlers

Pre-rendering generates the final HTML for a page before returning it to a client. For JavaScript-heavy applications, this means loading the page in a browser, waiting for client-side JavaScript to run, and returning the rendered HTML instead of the initial app shell.

Pre-rendering is useful when search crawlers, social preview bots, AI indexing jobs, or partner integrations need HTML content that your application normally creates in the browser. With Cloudflare Browser Run and Cloudflare Workers, you can render a public URL in managed headless Chrome and return the rendered HTML.

In this tutorial, you will:

  • Add a Browser Run binding to a Worker
  • Create a minimal pre-rendering endpoint
  • Restrict which hostnames the Worker can render
  • Test the endpoint locally with remote mode

Prerequisites

To follow this tutorial, you need:

  • A Cloudflare account
  • A Worker project that uses TypeScript
  • A public URL to pre-render

The page you pre-render can run anywhere. The Worker in this tutorial only acts as the pre-rendering service that calls Browser Run.

1. Configure Browser Run

Add a Browser Run binding to your Wrangler configuration:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "my-prerender-worker",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-06-12",
  "browser": {
    "binding": "BROWSER"
  }
}

2. Add the pre-rendering Worker

Replace the contents of src/index.ts with the following Worker. Update ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES to include the hostnames that your Worker can pre-render.

JavaScript
// Only render pages you control. This prevents the Worker from becoming
// an open browser-rendering proxy for arbitrary websites.
const ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES = new Set(["example.com", "www.example.com"]);


const getTargetUrl = (request) => {
  const requestUrl = new URL(request.url);
  const target = requestUrl.searchParams.get("url");


  if (!target) {
    throw new Error("Missing url query parameter");
  }


  const targetUrl = new URL(target);


  // Only render HTTP(S) pages. Other protocols are not valid web pages.
  if (!["http:", "https:"].includes(targetUrl.protocol)) {
    throw new Error("Only HTTP and HTTPS URLs are allowed");
  }


  if (!ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES.has(targetUrl.hostname)) {
    throw new Error("This hostname is not allowed");
  }


  return targetUrl;
};


const renderHtml = async (env, targetUrl) => {
  // The /content Quick Actions endpoint loads the page in Browser Run and returns
  // a JSON envelope containing the rendered HTML in the result field.
  const response = await env.BROWSER.quickAction("content", {
    url: targetUrl.toString(),
    gotoOptions: {
      waitUntil: "networkidle2",
      timeout: 30000,
    },
    // If your page has a specific readiness signal, use waitForSelector
    // instead of relying only on network activity.
    // waitForSelector: { selector: "[data-prerender-ready='true']", timeout: 30000 },
  });


  if (!response.ok) {
    const detail = (await response.text()).slice(0, 500);
    throw new Error(`Browser Run failed with ${response.status}: ${detail}`);
  }


  const data = await response.json();


  if (!data.success || typeof data.result !== "string") {
    throw new Error("Browser Run returned an unsuccessful response");
  }


  return data.result;
};


export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    try {
      // Read and validate the URL before sending it to Browser Run.
      const targetUrl = getTargetUrl(request);
      const html = await renderHtml(env, targetUrl);


      // Return the rendered HTML to the crawler or integration.
      return new Response(html, {
        headers: {
          "content-type": "text/html; charset=utf-8",
        },
      });
    } catch (error) {
      return Response.json(
        { error: error instanceof Error ? error.message : "Unknown error" },
        { status: 400 },
      );
    }
  },
};

The Worker accepts a url query parameter, validates the hostname, asks Browser Run to render that URL, and returns the rendered HTML.

The waitUntil: "networkidle2" option waits until the page has no more than two network connections for at least 500 ms. This is often enough for client-rendered pages. If your page needs a more specific readiness signal, pass waitForSelector to the same Quick Actions payload to wait for an element that only appears after your content has loaded. For more information, refer to Browser Run Quick Actions timeouts.

3. Test pre-rendering

  1. Start your Worker in remote mode:

    npx wrangler dev --remote

    The .quickAction() method is not yet supported in local development mode. Use wrangler dev --remote when testing Browser Run Quick Actions locally.

  2. In another terminal, request a rendered page:

    Terminal window
    curl "http://localhost:8787/?url=https://example.com/"

    The response should contain the rendered HTML for the target page.

4. Deploy

  1. Deploy the Worker after local validation:

    npx wrangler deploy

  2. After deployment, request a rendered page from your Worker URL:

    Terminal window
    curl "https://<YOUR_WORKER_HOSTNAME>/?url=https://example.com/"

Production considerations

  • Render only hostnames that you control
  • Use a Worker as the first point of contact when you need edge routing
  • Call Browser Run only for crawler or integration requests
  • Cache rendered HTML if you expect repeated crawler requests
  • Revalidate cached HTML when source content changes