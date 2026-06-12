Pre-render pages for crawlers

Pre-rendering generates the final HTML for a page before returning it to a client. For JavaScript-heavy applications, this means loading the page in a browser, waiting for client-side JavaScript to run, and returning the rendered HTML instead of the initial app shell.

Pre-rendering is useful when search crawlers, social preview bots, AI indexing jobs, or partner integrations need HTML content that your application normally creates in the browser. With Cloudflare Browser Run and Cloudflare Workers, you can render a public URL in managed headless Chrome and return the rendered HTML.

In this tutorial, you will:

Add a Browser Run binding to a Worker

Create a minimal pre-rendering endpoint

Restrict which hostnames the Worker can render

Test the endpoint locally with remote mode

Prerequisites

To follow this tutorial, you need:

A Cloudflare account

A Worker project that uses TypeScript

A public URL to pre-render

The page you pre-render can run anywhere. The Worker in this tutorial only acts as the pre-rendering service that calls Browser Run.

1. Configure Browser Run

Add a Browser Run binding to your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "my-prerender-worker" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-12" , " browser " : { " binding " : "BROWSER" } } TOML name = "my-prerender-worker" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-12" [ browser ] binding = "BROWSER"

Warning Using the .quickAction() method for Browser Run Quick Actions requires a compatibility_date of 2026-03-24 or later.

2. Add the pre-rendering Worker

Replace the contents of src/index.ts with the following Worker. Update ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES to include the hostnames that your Worker can pre-render.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Only render pages you control. This prevents the Worker from becoming // an open browser-rendering proxy for arbitrary websites. const ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES = new Set ([ "example.com" , "www.example.com" ]) ; const getTargetUrl = ( request ) => { const requestUrl = new URL ( request . url ) ; const target = requestUrl . searchParams . get ( "url" ) ; if ( ! target ) { throw new Error ( "Missing url query parameter" ) ; } const targetUrl = new URL ( target ) ; // Only render HTTP(S) pages. Other protocols are not valid web pages. if ( ! [ "http:" , "https:" ] . includes ( targetUrl . protocol )) { throw new Error ( "Only HTTP and HTTPS URLs are allowed" ) ; } if ( ! ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES . has ( targetUrl . hostname )) { throw new Error ( "This hostname is not allowed" ) ; } return targetUrl ; }; const renderHtml = async ( env , targetUrl ) => { // The /content Quick Actions endpoint loads the page in Browser Run and returns // a JSON envelope containing the rendered HTML in the result field. const response = await env . BROWSER . quickAction ( "content" , { url : targetUrl . toString () , gotoOptions : { waitUntil : "networkidle2" , timeout : 30000 , }, // If your page has a specific readiness signal, use waitForSelector // instead of relying only on network activity. // waitForSelector: { selector: "[data-prerender-ready='true']", timeout: 30000 }, } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { const detail = ( await response . text ()) . slice ( 0 , 500 ) ; throw new Error ( `Browser Run failed with ${ response . status } : ${ detail } ` ) ; } const data = await response . json () ; if ( ! data . success || typeof data . result !== "string" ) { throw new Error ( "Browser Run returned an unsuccessful response" ) ; } return data . result ; }; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { try { // Read and validate the URL before sending it to Browser Run. const targetUrl = getTargetUrl ( request ) ; const html = await renderHtml ( env , targetUrl ) ; // Return the rendered HTML to the crawler or integration. return new Response ( html , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html; charset=utf-8" , }, } ) ; } catch ( error ) { return Response . json ( { error : error instanceof Error ? error . message : "Unknown error" }, { status : 400 }, ) ; } }, }; TypeScript interface Env { BROWSER : BrowserRun ; } // Only render pages you control. This prevents the Worker from becoming // an open browser-rendering proxy for arbitrary websites. const ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES = new Set ([ "example.com" , "www.example.com" ]) ; const getTargetUrl = ( request : Request ) => { const requestUrl = new URL ( request . url ) ; const target = requestUrl . searchParams . get ( "url" ) ; if ( ! target ) { throw new Error ( "Missing url query parameter" ) ; } const targetUrl = new URL ( target ) ; // Only render HTTP(S) pages. Other protocols are not valid web pages. if ( ! [ "http:" , "https:" ] . includes ( targetUrl . protocol )) { throw new Error ( "Only HTTP and HTTPS URLs are allowed" ) ; } if ( ! ALLOWED_HOSTNAMES . has ( targetUrl . hostname )) { throw new Error ( "This hostname is not allowed" ) ; } return targetUrl ; }; const renderHtml = async ( env : Env , targetUrl : URL ) => { // The /content Quick Actions endpoint loads the page in Browser Run and returns // a JSON envelope containing the rendered HTML in the result field. const response = await env . BROWSER . quickAction ( "content" , { url : targetUrl . toString () , gotoOptions : { waitUntil : "networkidle2" , timeout : 30000 , }, // If your page has a specific readiness signal, use waitForSelector // instead of relying only on network activity. // waitForSelector: { selector: "[data-prerender-ready='true']", timeout: 30000 }, } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { const detail = ( await response . text ()) . slice ( 0 , 500 ) ; throw new Error ( `Browser Run failed with ${ response . status } : ${ detail } ` ) ; } const data = ( await response . json ()) as { success : boolean ; result ?: string ; }; if ( ! data . success || typeof data . result !== "string" ) { throw new Error ( "Browser Run returned an unsuccessful response" ) ; } return data . result ; }; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { try { // Read and validate the URL before sending it to Browser Run. const targetUrl = getTargetUrl ( request ) ; const html = await renderHtml ( env , targetUrl ) ; // Return the rendered HTML to the crawler or integration. return new Response ( html , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html; charset=utf-8" , }, } ) ; } catch ( error ) { return Response . json ( { error : error instanceof Error ? error . message : "Unknown error" }, { status : 400 }, ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

The Worker accepts a url query parameter, validates the hostname, asks Browser Run to render that URL, and returns the rendered HTML.

The waitUntil: "networkidle2" option waits until the page has no more than two network connections for at least 500 ms. This is often enough for client-rendered pages. If your page needs a more specific readiness signal, pass waitForSelector to the same Quick Actions payload to wait for an element that only appears after your content has loaded. For more information, refer to Browser Run Quick Actions timeouts.

3. Test pre-rendering

Start your Worker in remote mode: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler dev --remote yarn wrangler dev --remote pnpm wrangler dev --remote The .quickAction() method is not yet supported in local development mode. Use wrangler dev --remote when testing Browser Run Quick Actions locally. In another terminal, request a rendered page: Terminal window curl "http://localhost:8787/?url=https://example.com/" The response should contain the rendered HTML for the target page.

4. Deploy

Deploy the Worker after local validation: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy After deployment, request a rendered page from your Worker URL: Terminal window curl "https://<YOUR_WORKER_HOSTNAME>/?url=https://example.com/"

Production considerations

Render only hostnames that you control

Use a Worker as the first point of contact when you need edge routing

Call Browser Run only for crawler or integration requests

Cache rendered HTML if you expect repeated crawler requests

Revalidate cached HTML when source content changes

Cache rendered HTML This tutorial renders pages on demand to keep the implementation minimal. For production traffic, consider caching rendered HTML with the Cache API or another storage product.