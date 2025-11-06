 Skip to content
Wrangler

Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.

Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Rendering API.

Install

To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.

Bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.

To deploy a Browser Rendering Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file.

{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "browser-rendering",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "workers_dev": true,
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat_v2"
  ],
  "browser": {
    "binding": "MYBROWSER"
  }
}

After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code:

JavaScript
const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.MYBROWSER);

Run npx wrangler dev to test your Worker locally.