Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.

Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Rendering API.

Install

To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.

Bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.

To deploy a Browser Rendering Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file.

Note To enable built-in Node.js APIs and polyfills, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file. This also enables nodejs_compat_v2 as long as your compatibility date is 2024-09-23 or later. Learn more about the Node.js compatibility flag and v2.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "browser-rendering" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " workers_dev " : true , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat_v2" ], " browser " : { " binding " : "MYBROWSER" } } # Top-level configuration name = "browser-rendering" main = "src/index.ts" workers_dev = true compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat_v2" ] browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" }

After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code:

JavaScript const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ;

Run npx wrangler dev to test your Worker locally.