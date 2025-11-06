Wrangler
Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.
Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Rendering API.
To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.
To deploy a Browser Rendering Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file.
After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using
env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code:
Run
npx wrangler dev to test your Worker locally.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-