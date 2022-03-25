Set

You may want to make a variable available in all your events without manually setting it every time you are using zaraz.track() . For the purpose of this example, assume users in your system have a unique identifier that you want to send to your tools. You might have many zaraz.track() calls all sharing this one parameter:

zaraz . track ( "form completed" , { userId : "ABC-123" } )

zaraz . track ( "button clicked" , { userId : “ ABC - 123 ” , value : 200 } )

zaraz . track ( "cart viewed" , { items : 3 , userId : “ ABC - 123 ” } )

In the provided example, all the events are collecting the userId key, and the code for setting that key repeats itself. With zaraz.set(key, value, [options]) you can avoid repetition by setting the key once when the page loads. Zaraz will then attach this key to all future zaraz.track() calls. In the above example, you can remove the userId key from all zaraz.track() calls, if you call zaraz.set(“userId”, “ABC-123”) once, before the zaraz.track() calls.

Keys that are sent using zaraz.set() can be used inside tool actions exactly like keys in the eventProperties of zaraz.track() . So, the above product key is accessible through {{ client.product }} , which Zaraz will replace replace with tshirt .

The [options] argument is an optional object and can include a scope property that has a string value. This property determines the lifetime of this key, meaning for how long Zaraz should keep attaching it to zaraz.track() calls. Allowed values are:

page : to set the key for the context of the current page only.

: to set the key for the context of the current page only. session : to make the key last the whole session.

: to make the key last the whole session. persist : to save the key across sessions. This is the default mode and uses localStorage to save the value.

Example:

zaraz . set ( 'product_name' , 't-shirt' , { scope : 'page' } )