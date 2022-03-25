Set
You may want to make a variable available in all your events without manually setting it every time you are using
zaraz.track(). For the purpose of this example, assume users in your system have a unique identifier that you want to send to your tools. You might have many
zaraz.track() calls all sharing this one parameter:
zaraz.track("form completed", {userId: "ABC-123"})
zaraz.track("button clicked", {userId: “ABC-123”, value: 200})
zaraz.track("cart viewed", {items: 3, userId: “ABC-123”})
In the provided example, all the events are collecting the
userId key, and the code for setting that key repeats itself. With
zaraz.set(key, value, [options]) you can avoid repetition by setting the key once when the page loads. Zaraz will then attach this key to all future
zaraz.track() calls. In the above example, you can remove the
userId key from all
zaraz.track() calls, if you call
zaraz.set(“userId”, “ABC-123”) once, before the
zaraz.track() calls.
Keys that are sent using
zaraz.set() can be used inside tool actions exactly like keys in the
eventProperties of
zaraz.track(). So, the above
product key is accessible through
{{ client.product }}, which Zaraz will replace replace with
tshirt.
The
[options] argument is an optional object and can include a
scope property that has a string value. This property determines the lifetime of this key, meaning for how long Zaraz should keep attaching it to
zaraz.track() calls. Allowed values are:
page: to set the key for the context of the current page only.
session: to make the key last the whole session.
persist: to save the key across sessions. This is the default mode and uses
localStorageto save the value.
Example:
zaraz.set('product_name', 't-shirt', {scope: 'page'})
This example makes the
product_name property available to all
zaraz.track calls in the current page, but will not affect calls after visitors navigate to other pages. Refer to Event properties for more details.