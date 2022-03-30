Supported third-party tools

Cloudflare Zaraz supports the following third-party tools:

Name Category Bing Advertising Branch Marketing automation Facebook Pixel Advertising Floodlight Advertising Google Ads Advertising Google Analytics Analytics Google Analytics 4 Analytics Google Conversion Linker Miscellaneous Google Maps - Reserve with Google Advertising / Miscellaneous HubSpot Marketing automation iHire Marketing automation / Recruiting Impact Radius Marketing automation Indeed Recruiting LinkedIn Insight Advertising Mixpanel Analytics Outbrain Advertising Pinterest Advertising Pod Sights Advertising / Analytics Quora Advertising Reddit Advertising Segment Customer Data Platform Snapchat Advertising Taboola Advertising Tatari Advertising Twitter Pixel Advertising Upward Recruiting ZipRecruiter Recruiting

For any other tool, use the custom integrations below:

Name Category Custom HTML Custom Custom Image Custom HTTP Request Custom

Refer to Add a third-party tool to learn more about this topic.