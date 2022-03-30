Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Supported third-party tools

Cloudflare Zaraz supports the following third-party tools:

NameCategory
BingAdvertising
BranchMarketing automation
Facebook PixelAdvertising
FloodlightAdvertising
Google AdsAdvertising
Google AnalyticsAnalytics
Google Analytics 4Analytics
Google Conversion LinkerMiscellaneous
Google Maps - Reserve with GoogleAdvertising / Miscellaneous
HubSpotMarketing automation
iHireMarketing automation / Recruiting
Impact RadiusMarketing automation
IndeedRecruiting
LinkedIn InsightAdvertising
MixpanelAnalytics
OutbrainAdvertising
PinterestAdvertising
Pod SightsAdvertising / Analytics
QuoraAdvertising
RedditAdvertising
SegmentCustomer Data Platform
SnapchatAdvertising
TaboolaAdvertising
TatariAdvertising
Twitter PixelAdvertising
UpwardRecruiting
ZipRecruiterRecruiting

For any other tool, use the custom integrations below:

NameCategory
Custom HTMLCustom
Custom ImageCustom
HTTP RequestCustom

Refer to Add a third-party tool to learn more about this topic.