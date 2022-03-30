Supported third-party tools
Cloudflare Zaraz supports the following third-party tools:
|Name
|Category
|Bing
|Advertising
|Branch
|Marketing automation
|Facebook Pixel
|Advertising
|Floodlight
|Advertising
|Google Ads
|Advertising
|Google Analytics
|Analytics
|Google Analytics 4
|Analytics
|Google Conversion Linker
|Miscellaneous
|Google Maps - Reserve with Google
|Advertising / Miscellaneous
|HubSpot
|Marketing automation
|iHire
|Marketing automation / Recruiting
|Impact Radius
|Marketing automation
|Indeed
|Recruiting
|LinkedIn Insight
|Advertising
|Mixpanel
|Analytics
|Outbrain
|Advertising
|Advertising
|Pod Sights
|Advertising / Analytics
|Quora
|Advertising
|Advertising
|Segment
|Customer Data Platform
|Snapchat
|Advertising
|Taboola
|Advertising
|Tatari
|Advertising
|Twitter Pixel
|Advertising
|Upward
|Recruiting
|ZipRecruiter
|Recruiting
For any other tool, use the custom integrations below:
|Name
|Category
|Custom HTML
|Custom
|Custom Image
|Custom
|HTTP Request
|Custom
Refer to Add a third-party tool to learn more about this topic.