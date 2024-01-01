Additional fields

Some tools supported by Zaraz let you add fields in addition to the required field. Fields can usually be added either to a specific action, or to all the action within a tool, by adding the field as a Default Field.

Add an additional field to a specific action

Adding an additional field to an action will attach it to this action only, and will not affect your other actions.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Select Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Third-party tools. Locate the third-party tool with the action you want to add the additional field to, and select Edit. Select the action you wish to modify. Select Add Field. Choose the desired field from the drop-down menu and select Add. Enter the value you wish to pass to the action. Select Save.

The new field will now be used in this event.

Add an additional field to all actions in a tool

Adding an additional field to the tool sets it as a default field for all of the tool actions. It is the same as adding it to every action in the tool.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Select Zaraz > Tools. Locate the third-party tool where you want to add the field, and select Edit. Select Settings > Add Field. Choose the desired field from the drop-down menu, and select Add. Enter the value you wish to pass to all the actions in the tool. Select Save.

The new field will now be attached to every action that belongs to the tool.