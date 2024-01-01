Additional fields
Some tools supported by Zaraz let you add fields in addition to the required field. Fields can usually be added either to a specific action, or to all the action within a tool, by adding the field as a Default Field.
Adding an additional field to an action will attach it to this action only, and will not affect your other actions.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Select Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Third-party tools.
- Locate the third-party tool with the action you want to add the additional field to, and select Edit.
- Select the action you wish to modify.
- Select Add Field.
- Choose the desired field from the drop-down menu and select Add.
- Enter the value you wish to pass to the action.
- Select Save.
The new field will now be used in this event.
Adding an additional field to the tool sets it as a default field for all of the tool actions. It is the same as adding it to every action in the tool.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Select Zaraz > Tools.
- Locate the third-party tool where you want to add the field, and select Edit.
- Select Settings > Add Field.
- Choose the desired field from the drop-down menu, and select Add.
- Enter the value you wish to pass to all the actions in the tool.
- Select Save.
The new field will now be attached to every action that belongs to the tool.