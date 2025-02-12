Send Zaraz logs to an external storage provider like R2, S3, etc.

This is an Enterprise only feature.

Setup

To configure logpush support for Zaraz please follow these steps

1. Create a logpush job

Navigate to your Website (Zone) and from the left sidebar find Analytics and Logs.

Under this Analytics and Logs section navigate to Logpush

Click on Create a Logpush Job and follow the steps described in the Logpush documentation.

When it comes to selecting a dataset please make sure to select Zaraz Events

2. Enable Logpush from Zaraz settings

Navigate to your website's Zaraz settings ↗

Enable Export Zaraz Logs.

Fields

Logs will have the following fields