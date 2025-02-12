Logpush
Send Zaraz logs to an external storage provider like R2, S3, etc.
This is an Enterprise only feature.
To configure logpush support for Zaraz please follow these steps
Navigate to your Website (Zone) and from the left sidebar find Analytics and Logs.
Under this Analytics and Logs section navigate to Logpush
Click on Create a Logpush Job and follow the steps described in the Logpush documentation.
When it comes to selecting a dataset please make sure to select Zaraz Events
Navigate to your website's Zaraz settings ↗
Enable Export Zaraz Logs.
Logs will have the following fields
|Field
|Type
|Description
|RequestHeaders
JSON
|The headers that were sent with the request.
|URL
String
|The Zaraz URL to which the request was made.
|IP
String
|The originating IP.
|Body
JSON
|The body that was sent along with the request.
|Event Type
String
|Can be one of the following:
server_request,
server_response,
action_triggered,
ecommerce_triggered,
client_request,
component_error.
|Event Details
JSON
|Details about the event.
|TimestampStart
String
|The time at which the event occured.