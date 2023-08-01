Consent API
Background
The Consent API allows you to programmatically control all aspects of the Consent Management program. This includes managing the modal, the consent status, and obtaining information about your configured purposes.
Using the Consent API, you can integrate Zaraz Consent preferences with an external Consent Management Platform, customize your consent modal, or restrict consent management to users in specific regions.
Events
Zaraz Consent API Ready
It can be useful to know when the Consent API is fully loaded on the page so that code interacting with its methods and properties is not called prematurely.
document.addEventListener("zarazConsentAPIReady", () => {// do things with the Consent API});
Properties
The following are properties of the
zaraz.consent object.
modal
boolean
- Get or set the current visibility status of the consent modal dialog.
purposes
object
- An object containing all configured purposes, with their ID, name, description, and order.
APIReady
boolean
- Indicates whether the Consent API is currently available on the page.
Methods
Get
zaraz.consent.get(purposeId);
get(purposeId):
boolean | undefined
Get the current consent status for a purpose using the purpose ID.
true: The consent was granted.
false: The consent was not granted.
undefined: The purpose does not exist.
Parameters
purposeId
string
- The ID representing the Purpose.
Set
zaraz.consent.set(consentPreferences);
set(consentPreferences):
undefined
Set the consent status for some purposes using the purpose ID.
Parameters
consentPreferences
object
- a
{ purposeId: boolean }object describing the purposes you want to set and their respective consent status.
- a
Get All
zaraz.consent.getAll();
getAll():
{ purposeId: boolean }
Returns an object with the consent status of all purposes.
Set All
zaraz.consent.setAll(consentStatus);
setAll(consentStatus):
undefined
Set the consent status for all purposes at once.
Parameters
consentStatus
boolean
- Indicates whether the consent was granted or not.
Get All Checkboxes
zaraz.consent.getAllCheckboxes();
getAllCheckboxes():
{ purposeId: boolean }
Returns an object with the checkbox status of all purposes.
Set Checkboxes
zaraz.consent.setCheckboxes(checkboxesStatus);
setCheckboxes(checkboxesStatus):
undefined
Set the consent status for some purposes using the purpose ID.
Parameters
checkboxesStatus
object
- a
{ purposeId: boolean }object describing the checkboxes you want to set and their respective checked status.
- a
Set All Checkboxes
zaraz.consent.setAllCheckboxes(checkboxStatus);
setAllCheckboxes(checkboxStatus):
undefined
Set the
checkboxStatus status for all purposes in the consent modal at once.
Parameters
checkboxStatus
boolean
- Indicates whether the purposes should be marked as checked or not.
Send queued events
zaraz.consent.sendQueuedEvents();
sendQueuedEvents():
undefined
If some Pageview-based events were not sent due to a lack of consent, they can be sent using this method after consent was granted.