Consent API

The Consent API allows you to programmatically control all aspects of the Consent Management program. This includes managing the modal, the consent status, and obtaining information about your configured purposes.

Using the Consent API, you can integrate Zaraz Consent preferences with an external Consent Management Platform, customize your consent modal, or restrict consent management to users in specific regions. Consent API is only available for accounts on a Workers Paid plan.

​​ Zaraz Consent API Ready

It can be useful to know when the Consent API is fully loaded on the page so that code interacting with its methods and properties is not called prematurely.



document . addEventListener ( "zarazConsentAPIReady" , ( ) => { } ) ;

The following are properties of the zaraz.consent object.

modal boolean Get or set the current visibility status of the consent modal dialog.

purposes object An object containing all configured purposes, with their ID, name, description, and order.

APIReady boolean Indicates whether the Consent API is currently available on the page.





zaraz . consent . get ( purposeId ) ;

get(purposeId) : boolean | undefined

Get the current consent status for a purpose using the purpose ID.

true : The consent was granted.

: The consent was granted. false : The consent was not granted.

: The consent was not granted. undefined : The purpose does not exist.

purposeId string The ID representing the Purpose.





zaraz . consent . set ( consentPreferences ) ;

set(consentPreferences) : undefined

Set the consent status for some purposes using the purpose ID.

consentPreferences object a { purposeId: boolean } object describing the purposes you want to set and their respective consent status.



​​ Get All



zaraz . consent . getAll ( ) ;

getAll() : { purposeId: boolean }

Returns an object with the consent status of all purposes.

​​ Set All



zaraz . consent . setAll ( consentStatus ) ;

setAll(consentStatus) : undefined

Set the consent status for all purposes at once.

consentStatus boolean Indicates whether the consent was granted or not.



​​ Get All Checkboxes



zaraz . consent . getAllCheckboxes ( ) ;

getAllCheckboxes() : { purposeId: boolean }

Returns an object with the checkbox status of all purposes.

​​ Set Checkboxes



zaraz . consent . setCheckboxes ( checkboxesStatus ) ;

setCheckboxes(checkboxesStatus) : undefined

Set the consent status for some purposes using the purpose ID.

checkboxesStatus object a { purposeId: boolean } object describing the checkboxes you want to set and their respective checked status.



​​ Set All Checkboxes



zaraz . consent . setAllCheckboxes ( checkboxStatus ) ;

setAllCheckboxes(checkboxStatus) : undefined

Set the checkboxStatus status for all purposes in the consent modal at once.

checkboxStatus boolean Indicates whether the purposes should be marked as checked or not.



​​ Send queued events



zaraz . consent . sendQueuedEvents ( ) ;

sendQueuedEvents() : undefined

If some Pageview-based events were not sent due to a lack of consent, they can be sent using this method after consent was granted.