Once you have your triggers ready, you can use them to configure your actions. An action defines a specific task that your tool will perform.

To create an action, first add a third-party tool. If you have already added a third-party tool, follow these steps to create an action.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration. Under Third-party tools, locate the tool you want to configure an action for, and select Edit. Under Custom actions select Create action. Give the action a descriptive name. In the Firing Triggers field, choose the relevant trigger or triggers you previously created. If you choose more than one trigger, the action will start when any of the selected triggers are matched. Depending on the tool you are adding an action for, you might also have the option to choose an Action type. You might also need to fill in more fields in order to complete setting up the action. Select Save.

The new action will appear under Tool actions. To edit or disable/enable an action, refer to Edit tools and actions.