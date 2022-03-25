Cloudflare Docs
Use Zaraz on domains not proxied by Cloudflare

You can load Zaraz on domains that are not proxied through Cloudflare. However, you will need to create a separate domain, or subdomain, proxied by Cloudflare (also known as orange-clouded domains), and load the script from it:

  1. Create a new subdomain like my-subdomain.example.com and proxy it through Cloudflare. Refer to Enabling the Orange Cloud for more information.
  2. Add the following script to your main website’s HTML, immediately before the </head> tag closes:
    <script src="https://my-subdomain.example.com/cdn-cgi/zaraz/i.js"></script>