Use Zaraz on domains not proxied by Cloudflare
You can load Zaraz on domains that are not proxied through Cloudflare. However, you will need to create a separate domain, or subdomain, proxied by Cloudflare (also known as orange-clouded domains), and load the script from it:
- Create a new subdomain like
my-subdomain.example.comand proxy it through Cloudflare. Refer to Enabling the Orange Cloud for more information.
- Add the following script to your main website’s HTML, immediately before the
</head>tag closes:<script src="https://my-subdomain.example.com/cdn-cgi/zaraz/i.js"></script>