IAB Transparency & Consent Framework Compliance

The Zaraz Consent Management Platform is compliant with the IAB Transparency & Consent Framework. Enabling this feature could be required External link icon Open external link in order to serve Google Ads in the EEA and the UK.

The CMP ID of the approval is 433 and be can seen in the the IAB Europe External link icon Open external link website.

Enable IAB TCF Compliance Mode

Using the Zaraz Consent Management Platform in IAB TCF Compliance Mode is is opt-in.