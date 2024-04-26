IAB Transparency & Consent Framework Compliance
The Zaraz Consent Management Platform is compliant with the IAB Transparency & Consent Framework. Enabling this feature could be required in order to serve Google Ads in the EEA and the UK.
The CMP ID of the approval is 433 and be can seen in the the IAB Europe website.
Enable IAB TCF Compliance Mode
Using the Zaraz Consent Management Platform in IAB TCF Compliance Mode is is opt-in.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Select Zaraz > Consent.
- Check the Use IAB TCF compliant modal option.
- Under the Assign purposes to tools section, add vendor details to every tool that was not automatically assigned.
- Press Save.