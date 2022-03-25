Data layer compatibility mode
Cloudflare Zaraz offers backwards compatibility with the
dataLayer function found in tag management software, used to track events and other parameters. This way you can keep your current implementation and Cloudflare Zaraz will automatically collect your events.
To keep the Zaraz script as small and fast as possible, the data layer compatibility mode is disabled by default. To enable it:
- Go to Zaraz’s main dashboard.
- Click Settings.
- Enable the Data layer compatibility mode toggle. Refer to Zaraz settings for more information.
Using the data layer with Zaraz
After enabling the compatibility mode, Zaraz will automatically translate your
dataLayer.push calls to
zaraz.track, so you can keep using the
dataLayer.push function to send events from the browser to Zaraz.
Events will only be sent to Zaraz if your pushed object includes an
event key. The
eventkey is used as the name for the Zaraz event. Other keys will become part of the
eventProperties object. The following example shows how a purchase event will be sent using the data layer to Zaraz — note that the parameters inside the object depend on what you want to track:
dataLayer.push({ event: 'purchase', price: '24', currency: 'USD', transactionID: '12345678',
});
Cloudflare Zaraz then translates the
dataLayer.push() call to a
zaraz.track() call. So,
dataLayer.push({event: "purchase", price: "24", "currency": "USD"}) is equivalent to
zaraz.track("purchase", {"price": "24", "currency": "USD"}).
Because Zaraz converts the
dataLayer.push call to
zaraz.track, creating a trigger based on
dataLayer.push calls is the same as creating triggers for
zaraz.track. As an example, the trigger below would match the above
dataLayer.push call because it matches the event name (
{{ client.__zarazTrack }}) with
purchase.
|Rule type
|Variable name
|Match operation
|Match string
|Match rule
{{ client.__zarazTrack }}
|Equals
purchase
We do not recommend using
dataLayer. However, as many websites employ it, Cloudflare Zaras has this automatic translation layer that converts it to
zaraz.track().