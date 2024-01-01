Version History enables you to keep track of all the Zaraz configuration changes made in your website. With Version History you can also revert changes to previous settings should there be a problem.

To access Version History you need to enable Preview & Publish mode first. Then, you can access Version History under Zaraz > History.

Access Version History

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > History. If this is your first time using this feature, this page will be empty. Otherwise, you will have a list of changes made to your account with the following information: Date of change

User who made the change

Description of the change

Revert changes

Version History enables you to revert any changes made to your Zaraz settings.