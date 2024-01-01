 Skip to content
Edit variables

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Variables.
  3. Locate the variable you want to edit, and select Edit to make your changes.
  4. Select Save to save your edits.

Delete a variable

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Third-party tools.
  3. Locate any tools using the variable, and delete the variable from those tools.
  4. Select Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Triggers.
  5. Locate all the triggers using the variable, and delete the variable from those triggers.
  6. Navigate to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Variables.
  7. Locate the variable you want to delete, and select Delete.
