Edit variables
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Variables.
- Locate the variable you want to edit, and select Edit to make your changes.
- Select Save to save your edits.
- Go to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Third-party tools.
- Locate any tools using the variable, and delete the variable from those tools.
- Select Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Triggers.
- Locate all the triggers using the variable, and delete the variable from those triggers.
- Navigate to Zaraz > Tools Configuration > Variables.
- Locate the variable you want to delete, and select Delete.