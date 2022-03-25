Track

zaraz.track() allows you to track custom events on your website, that might happen in real time.

Example of user events you might be interested in tracking are successful sign-ups, calls-to-action clicks, or purchases. Common examples for other types of events are tracking the impressions of specific elements on a page, or loading a specific widget.

To start tracking events, use the zaraz.track() function like this:

zaraz . track ( eventName , [ eventProperties ] )

The eventName parameter is a string, and the eventProperties parameter is an optional flat object of additional context you can attach to the event using your own keys of choice. For example, tracking a purchase with the value of 200 USD could look like this:

zaraz . track ( "purchase" , { value : 200 , currency : "USD" } )

Note that the name of the event ( purchase in the above example), the names of the keys ( value and currency ) and the number of keys are customizable by you. You choose what variables to track and how you want to track these variables. However, picking meaningful names will help you when you configure your triggers, because the trigger configuration has to match the events your website is sending.

After using zaraz.track() in your website, you will usually want to create a trigger based on it, and then use the trigger in an action. Start by creating a new trigger , with {{ client.__zarazTrack }} in your trigger’s Variable name, and the eventName you are tracking in Match string. Following the above example, your trigger will look like this:

Trigger example: Match zaraz.track("purchase")

Rule type Variable name Match operation Match string Match rule {{ client.__zarazTrack }} Equals purchase

In every tool you want to use this trigger, add an action with this trigger configured as a firing trigger . Each action that uses this trigger can access the eventProperties you have sent. In the Action fields, you can use {{ client.<KEY_NAME> }} to get the value of <KEY_NAME> . In the above example, Zaraz will replace {{ client.currency }} with 200 .